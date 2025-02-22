'Blasphemy': Female 'Wicked' Star Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo — a female who identifies as bisexual and queer — is slated to portray Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl, an amphitheater in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old celebrity posted about the controversial role on her Instagram story, writing, “Just a little busy this summer. Can’t wait!”

She also collaborated with the Hollywood Bowl in a post to her feed:

Erivo is not a stranger to “Jesus Christ Superstar,” as she portrayed Mary Magdalene in the incredibly controversial musical in 2020, when it was performed by an all-female cast.

The condemnations for the casting decision have been swift, according to Daily Mail.

One critic called the news “blasphemy” and “mocking Christ the King,” while another wrote, “Hollywood really is just a fishbowl of likeminded individuals; good luck with this one.”

“Cynthia should be more careful about the roles she gets,” added someone else. “This is just plain disrespectful.”

It should be noted the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical, which first debuted in 1971, is a very controversial and, to some, deeply offensive show known for depicting Jesus as a flawed man with doubts and anxieties. The musical also establishes the relationship between the Son of God and Mary Magdalene as potentially romantic and sees Judas in a more sympathetic light than Scripture portrays.

The short run for Erivo’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl is slated for Aug. 1-3.