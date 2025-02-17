'The American Miracle': Michael Medved Film Explores the Hand of God in US History

Michael Medved is an author, political commentator, film critic, and talk show host whose career successes came early and often.

Medved attended California public schools until age 16 when he enrolled at Yale as a national merit scholar. He went on to attend Yale Law School and then worked as a campaign speechwriter and political consultant.

He authored his first best-selling book at age 26. That book gave birth to a television series. Now, his newest project turns his latest book, The American Miracle, into a docudrama.

The movie explores moments of crisis in our nation's history that were interrupted by the hand of Providence, or as President George Washington described it, "the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men."

"The history of the American Experiment is a fabric woven of countless instances of improbable, unimaginable success. Whether it is the supernatural protection that surrounded George Washington – the Father of our Country – throughout his life, the mysterious weather conditions that favored the movements of the Continental Army at critical battlefield junctures, or, the unique, longstanding success of a revolution unlike any other in recorded world history; it is difficult, nearly impossible to explain the outcome of any of these, and so many more events like them, without allowing for divine intervention," the website for the movie explains.

