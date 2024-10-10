'All Glory to Jesus': How TikTok Sensation Forrest Frank Became Dove Award New Artist of the Year

TikTok sensation Forrest Frank is taking the Christian music industry by storm with his feel-good songs that celebrate God's goodness and blessings.

The 29-year-old was recently named GMA Dove Award New Artist of the Year, and he told the audience that while he is thankful for his growing accolades and success, he is focusing on what matters—glorifying God.

"This is just all for Him and everything I do is for the Lord," he said during his acceptance speech.

"For whatever reason, He has chosen to give me some songs that have related to some people. And if he shuts it off and doesn't give me any more songs, then that is cool. And if he continues to bless it, that's great," Frank continued.

He added, "I want to continue to give Jesus glory because my name will fade away just like all of ours one day. But at the end of time, and for all of eternity, one Name will remain. And that is the name of Jesus Christ."

Frank began his music career as one-half of the pop duo, Surfaces, in 2017. He told Crosswalk Headlines that he was writing worship songs at home when he felt God calling him to share them with other people.

"In the peace and quiet of my home, I just started writing these worship songs, and I felt like God was telling me to put one of them out," he explained. "And so I did, and it just took off. The very first video that I filmed of it just went completely viral. And so I took another video of it, and that one went viral…It wasn't like I was a genius or did anything. I just kind of took a swing, and God completely blessed it, and it was completely beyond me."

It has taken Frank about 11 years to become a huge success. His upbeat songs like "Up" and "Good Day" have been on heavy rotation on Christian radio and are also used as background music on social media videos.

The new dad has more than six million Spotify monthly listeners and four million followers across his social media channel. His "God Is Good" EP soared into the Top 5 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and the song earned Frank the Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year.

Last year, Frank earned Billboard's Top New Christian Artist award.

This summer, the Christian artist released his first full-length album, "Child of God." It became a No. 1 hit on iTunes across all genres shortly after its release.

The budding artist shared that he is "beyond stoked" with what God is doing with his career.

"It's borderline hilarious that He would use someone like me to do this work… but I guess He does love to use the least qualified," Frank continued. "Or maybe it's the prayers & generational blessings, idk…but I don't deserve this. I'm just out here doing what I love and He keeps providing. Thank you for listening and sharing and supporting. Let's do this forever."

The songwriter told ChurchLeaders.com that God perfectly orchestrated his career to understand that it all comes from Him.

"I think that God perfectly orchestrated my career to set me up to be where I'm at right now," he said. "Where he actually gave me a very successful song earlier in my career, and I actually I got to feel it. I got to let it kind of puff me up a little bit."

"Later in that career, we started turning down offers, started saying no to stuff, and I started to actually run away from the success and run away from it all," Frank continued. "And in the peace and quiet of that, then this success came. And so now I just stay ground level. This entire time, I've stayed ground level."

"All glory to Jesus," he added. "And so anything up, it's just all to him."

Frank says he wants to encourage young people to be bold and not delay "shining the light of Jesus until later."

"You don't know if Jesus is coming back tomorrow. It says He's coming back like a thief in the night," Frank told Crosswalk. "So don't wait till tomorrow because, in 10 minutes, Jesus could come back."

