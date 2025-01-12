(L-R) Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega light the Empire State Building in partnership with Salvation Army USA in honor of Red Kettle Kickoff at The Empire State Building, New York, NY, December 2, 2024. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/via AP Images)

Actor Carlos PenaVega Shares 'Supernatural Peace' After Loss: 'God Has Just Been Covering Us'

Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega believe God has been faithful in their lives, expressing how they have found peace and contentedness even amid the unthinkable.

“God has just been covering us,” Carlos recently told CBN News.

The couple, who maintain a busy Hollywood career and just released their new movie, “Get Him Back for Christmas,” made headlines last year after the stillbirth of their fourth child, Indy.

Despite such a difficult challenge, they relied on the Lord to find strength and overcome.

Carlos recently recalled the tragic Saturday Indy passed away. As he and Alexa pondered whether to attend church in the aftermath — just one day later — they felt God calling them to do so.

“Me, and Alexa, and our three kids went to church that next day and we didn’t know anybody,” he said. “It was our second time ever going, and we were worshiping … and I’ll never forget that we’re standing in the middle … and Alexa and I are holding each other and we’re just bawling.”

Hear him explain:

In those moments, Carlos described finding a “supernatural peace,” as parishioners — people they barely knew after having recently moved to Tennessee — surrounded them and prayed over them.

“It was like God’s saying … ‘You’re not alone. I got you, and I have you here for a reason, and I’m gonna take you [through] this and make it into something amazing,'” he said.

Since the loss, the PenaVegas have seen God work in amazing ways.

“It’s been amazing to see, especially with Alexa, how much God has been working in her through this loss, because how do you live after that?” he said. “That we have over it … I just keep saying it’s … supernatural — like, God is just covering us.”

Carlos continued, “He has a reason for everything, and He takes whatever the enemy meant for evil and turned it to good.”

As CBN News previously reported, the couple went on to work on passion projects throughout the year. The film “Get Him Back for Christmas” offers a heartfelt romantic story — typical holiday fare.

But it also delivers much deeper themes about doing good, caring for others, and being inspired by genuine and unadulterated kindness. And it’s the first project to come from their new production company, Good for You Entertainment.

“We really believe in creating content that is good for you,” PenaVega said, noting the couple plan to continue creating powerful films and projects. “We feel very strongly that we need more content that is family-friendly. It doesn’t need to be PG-13 or R to be a good movie.”

Listen above to PenaVega share the couple’s plans for powerful new content and watch “Get Him Back for Christmas” on Great American Family.