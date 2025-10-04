People gather at a vigil at Lynnhurst Park after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

'Your Prayers Are Working': Miracles Unfolding After Child Shot in Head During Church Massacre

A little girl who was shot in the head on August 27 when a transgender gunman attacked Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is experiencing a miraculous recovery.

Sophia Forchas, 12, survived the ordeal that left two other kids dead and more than 20 injured. According to CNN, a bullet that struck her brain — yet signs of hope have emerged.

In fact, her family said in a September 22 statement released by Hennepin Healthcare that her very survival is a “miracle.”

“Sophia is winning!” the statement opened. “Your Prayers are working.”

The family expressed gratitude for the people who supported their daughter, noting that appeals to God on the child’s behalf are working.

“Your prayers have been powerful,” the text continued. “Sophia surviving this horrific attack is a miracle. Her healing progress is nothing short of miraculous; an undeniable testament to the mercy and intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

As the family discovers new details about what unfolded, they said these “revelations” have given insight into how she survived the unthinkable.

“There are simply too many to be dismissed as coincidence,” the statement read. “God has heard our prayers and wrapped Sophia in His healing embrace.”

The child continues to make “steady progress” and is showing “signs of neurological recovery,” with doctors maintaining a cautious optimism about what’s to come. She will have a long journey ahead, but the family said Sophia is “strong, brave, and unwavering.”

“It is by God’s will that she has come this far,” the statement continued. “We are eternally grateful to our loving Father, who hears and answers prayers.”

According to CNN, Sophia will be in an inpatient program as she continues her recovery.

A GoFundMe set up to support Sophia and her family has brought in nearly $1.2 million. Continue to pray for her as she heals.

Meanwhile, another student, Lydia Kaiser, 12, has returned to school after being shot in the head while protecting a friend during the rampage.

“Lydia’s first few days back at school have been filled up with love and lifting,” Jesse Wolf, the individual organizing her GoFundMe, wrote. “She was so happy to be with her friends and teachers and get back to learning and healing in community.”

Pray for Jesse and others injured and impacted as well.