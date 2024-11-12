Victor Marx Takes High-Risk Mission to Haiti to Protect Vulnerable Communities Amid Gang Violence

Victor Marx of All Things Possible Ministries went to Haiti to negotiate with the gang leaders.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – In the midst of escalating gang violence and political upheaval, Victor Marx of All Things Possible Ministries (ATP) recently traveled to Haiti, risking his safety to meet with some of the country's most notorious gang leaders. Known for his work in dangerous regions across the globe, Marx's mission was clear: negotiate for the protection of orphanages, missionaries, and children – the most vulnerable groups amid Haiti's spiraling unrest.

For months, the capital city of Port-au-Prince has been gripped by lawlessness as gangs tighten their control over the city, holding 85% of it under their sway. The political situation has deteriorated, with gunfire recently closing down Haiti's main airport and a new prime minister, businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, being sworn in under highly contested circumstances.

As power shifts continue and a fragile ruling council attempts to establish order, violence is rising, and Victor Marx's mission has become all the more urgent.

Joined by CBN News correspondent Chuck Holton, Marx embarked on this high-stakes trip at the invitation of Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, a feared gang leader and head of the G9 gang federation. Known for his brutal tactics, Chérizier, like many Haitian gang leaders, casts himself as a defender of the people, filling the void left by a crippled government. Chérizier allowed Marx and Holton into his stronghold in one of Port-au-Prince's most dangerous neighborhoods, sharing his view of the crisis with the team.

"I'm walking around one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in all of Haiti," Holton explained, "and the only way I can do this is because of this guy right here, Jimmy Chérizier. The world says he's the most notorious gang leader in all of Haiti… but he brought us here and wanted us to tell his side of the story."

While Chérizier claims to represent the interests of everyday Haitians, Marx sought to reach other gang leaders in Haiti to widen his mission's impact. After meeting with Chérizier, he and his team turned to the infamous 400 Mawozo gang, which has displaced entire communities. Led by Lanmo San Jou, the gang controls regions in and around Ganthier, where they recently forced 30,000 residents from their homes in a brutal display of power.

"Western media… will have you look at him as a very, very evil person… he's steeped in black magic and voodoo," said Zeke Petrie, a translator for the team, noting the cultural and spiritual influence leaders like San Jou wield.

In Haiti, spiritual practices blend with gang allegiances, complicating the power structures that Marx sought to engage.

Ganthier now stands as a near ghost town, with residents displaced by violence. "This is the town of Ganthier, taken over by gangs about two months ago," Holton explained. "They drove 30,000 people out of their homes, killed many. And now we're here to meet with that very gang, the 400 Mawozo gang, to see if we can get them to allow the people to come back to their homes."

As Marx approached San Jou's base, the importance of dialogue became paramount. ATP's missions across the globe are marked by these high-risk negotiations, where Marx often leverages the common ground of helping those in need to open lines of communication, even with dangerous individuals.

"Victor is trying to do… something the international community can't or won't do," Petrie explained. "They're coming to sit and have dialogue with these gang leaders."

The negotiation was challenging, but Marx pressed San Jou on the need to spare civilians. Holton asked, "Are you going to trust him? Because a lot of you say, no way, he's been killing. But what is the alternative? If the government and the Haitian National Police can't come and control this area… then you're going to stay stuck."

Marx, who has conducted missions in conflict zones around the world, from Iraq to Central America, is committed to safeguarding vulnerable populations, including women and children, from the effects of violence and exploitation. Through All Things Possible Ministries, he seeks to reach those beyond the reach of traditional aid, often stepping into high-conflict zones that others deem too dangerous. For many, this approach has brought hope and support where none existed before.

Reflecting on the risks of his mission, Marx stated, "If you're afraid to be killed, well, everybody dies sooner or later, but I came up with my team at great risk… If there's not dialogue, there's only death."

While the outcome of his negotiations remains uncertain, the mission of All Things Possible Ministries in Haiti underscores a commitment to addressing human suffering, even in the world's most dangerous corners. Through bold action and the willingness to engage even the most feared individuals, Marx continues his fight to provide hope, safety, and support to those who need it most.

