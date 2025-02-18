US and Russia Meet in Saudi Arabia, but Zelenskyy Not Invited to Initial Discussions

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. and Russian officials have come together for their most extensive face-to-face discussions in years. The high-stakes meeting in Saudi Arabia could have a far-reaching global impact as both countries seek common ground and possibly a path to peace in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top national security officials engage with Russian representatives, the stakes are high. President Trump has been intensifying efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The conflict has already devastated the region and created friction between world powers.

"The five of us who were here today are going to remain engaged in this process to make sure it moves along in a productive way," said Rubio.

Kirill Dmitriev, of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said, "I think that the discussions today with the U.S. team are very important, and we've been consistently saying that good U.S.-Russia relations are very important for the whole world."

The meetings aim to lay the groundwork for a potential future summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. These talks follow a phone call last week between the two leaders that lasted for a tense 90 minutes.

For President Trump, the issue of peace in Ukraine is a top priority. "We're moving along. We're trying to get a peace with Russia, Ukraine, and we're working very hard on it. It's a war that should have never started," he said.

However, absent from the discussions is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Although he is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Zelenskyy was not invited to participate in the talks. He has made it clear that Ukraine will not recognize any agreements made without its direct involvement.

"Maybe there is something at the table, but not on our table," he said. He also warned President Trump in a recent phone conversation that Putin cannot be trusted in any peace negotiations.

The U.S.-Russia dialogue has sent shockwaves across Europe, prompting an emergency summit in Paris, where European leaders have gathered to plan their response. The continent, particularly the European Union, has expressed concern over the shift in U.S. foreign policy and the potential repercussions of peace talks that exclude Ukraine and its allies.

The Trump administration's decision to engage in these high-level discussions represents a dramatic shift in long-standing U.S. foreign policy, not only toward Russia but also toward the Middle East. Rubio met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss President Trump's controversial idea of establishing a U.S.-controlled Gaza Strip, further signaling a shift in the administration's approach to the region.

Trump Pushing Ukraine for Mineral Deal

Meanwhile, this first round of talks with Russia comes as Trump has been pushing to get Zelenskyy to reciprocate U.S. aid to Ukraine. He's asking for U.S access to Ukraine's deposits of rare earth minerals since U.S. taxpayers have provided $66 billion in military aid since the start of the war.

Zelenskyy, who met on Friday with Vance and other senior U.S. officials in Munich, said he had directed Ukraine's minister to not sign off, at least for now. He said the deal was too focused on American interests and did not include security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump said the deal would include future defense assistance, and the White House argued that the rare-earth deal would tie Ukraine closer to the United States — something that Moscow doesn't want to see.

