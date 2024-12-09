Trump Gets Tough on Ukraine and NATO, Zelenskyy Tells CBN News 'End that War as Soon as Possible'

President-elect Trump told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday that Ukraine should "probably" be prepared for less aid from the U.S. when he takes office.

CBN's John Jessup went to Ukraine last week for a one-on-one interview with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The president said he's optimistic about working with the Trump administration.

"I wanted to ask you, how will negotiating for peace with Trump back in the White House be different than the current relationship?" Jessup asked.

Zelenskyy replied, "I think we will be able to understand one another. We did have phone calls. We did have a meeting, and our teams are working together and working more...we will be looking for all the opportunities to end that war as soon as possible and as just as possible."

You can watch John's in-depth interview with President Zelenskyy on tomorrow's 700 Club. You'll also be able to see the full interview on our digital platforms.

Trump also pushed on Sunday for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine. He wrote on social media, "Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness."

Zelenskyy told CBN News he's optimistic about Trump's role.

"Trump has this position as a strong president. That is what is coming across and I think that Putin understand(s) strength only. So then he would see that there is this strong president, strong country standing with Ukraine and then we can achieve peace through strength. That's the hope that people have for the new administration and new president and people believe in what he says," Zelenskyy explained.

Meanwhile, Trump also said on Sunday he would be open to pulling the United States out of NATO – a comment that alarmed Ukraine as well as NATO allies and many in the U.S. national security community.

Trump made his proposals about a peace deal and NATO after a weekend meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders. But he indicated his main goal regarding NATO is to get its members to do their fair share. "If they're paying their bills, and if I think they're treating us fairly, the answer is absolutely I'd stay with NATO," he said.

