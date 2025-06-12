Signs & Wonders in Egypt: Imam Meets Jesus in Dream, Bleeding Woman Is Healed Just Like Luke 8

Missionaries in the Middle East are once again reporting signs and wonders, including divine encounters with Jesus Christ. In the latest example, yet another Muslim says he met Jesus in a dream, and the message that was delivered by the "man in white" to this Islamic leader is undeniably supernatural.

Multiple miraculous reports are coming from Uncharted Ministries, which exists to "Reach the Unreached and Stand with the Persecuted." Their latest efforts in Egypt range from the big cities of Cairo, Alexandria, and Luxor, to the hundreds of small villages up and down the Nile River.

Uncharted's team shares the gospel with Muslims and a growing number of secular Egyptians, resulting in some remarkable testimonies.

An Imam Meets Jesus

Rahman and his team were ministering to people in a small village in the Egyptian desert when he came upon Ahmed – the imam of the village's mosque and the town's most important Islamic leader.

Ahmed's devotion to Islam and the five daily prayers is easily seen by the dark callus on his forehead known as a "zabiba" (Arabic for raisin). This mark is caused by the repeated rubbing of the forehead on the prayer rug after decades of repeated prostration during prayer. Devout Muslims like Ahmed are proud of this mark and see it as an outward sign of their lifelong devotion to Allah.

After being introduced, Ahmed said, "Ah, you are Rahman. Just the man I am looking for. Please tell me the meaning of my dream last night."

Rahman said, "Can you tell me more? What was your dream, and why do you think I can help you?"



The Man in 'Bright White'

Ahmed said, "Last night, a man dressed in bright white came to me in a dream. He said, 'I am Jesus Christ. ' I don't know who that is, so I asked him to tell me more about himself. The man in white said, 'Tomorrow you will meet a man named Rahman and he will tell you all about me.' So, Rahman, who is Jesus?"

Rahman and his team told the Imam all about Jesus Christ, his powerful life, and the message of salvation. Ahmed invited the team into his home to share this news with his wife (the covered woman on the far right in the photo below), his sister (far left), and his daughter (in blue).



Imam Ahmed's family (Photo credit: Uncharted Ministries)

During the conversation that followed, Ahmed's entire family made the decision to follow Jesus.

The Lord Jesus chose to appear in a dream to an imam from a small village in the Egyptian desert whose heart was ready to receive Him. Now he and his whole family are following their Savior, Jesus.



"And to think that Jesus told Ahmed to speak to our team member, Rahman, who was ministering in his village the very next day makes this even more of a miracle!" Uncharted Ministries reports.

A Word of Knowledge & a Miracle: Luke 8 Comes to Life

Another story that Rahman shared took place in a refugee area where the ministry's Egyptian team was conducting visits. They met a Syrian woman named Fatima.

Rahman felt the Holy Spirit lead him to share with Fatima the story from Luke 8:42-48 where Jesus healed the woman who had been bleeding for 12 years. Rahman said he couldn't remember ever sharing that particular story with anyone before. It seemed an odd choice, but he shared it with her.



Fatima abruptly got up and ran out of the room. She quickly returned with five other women and said, "This man just told me a story from his Bible. It is my story, except the years are different. I have only been bleeding for eight years, not 12."



Rahman prayed for Fatima, and she left, shaking her head in wonder.

The Bleeding Stops

The line of people to talk to was long, and Rahman was still talking to people six hours later when Fatima burst into the room. "I have stopped bleeding for the first time in eight years. You must tell me more about your Jesus."

God used this miraculous healing to open Fatima's heart. She responded with a "yes" and gave her life to Jesus. Fatima is now being discipled by Uncharted's Egyptian team.

More Egypt Stories on the No Longer Nomads Podcast

Uncharted Ministries' Egypt team has been bringing the hope of Jesus to this biblical land, which has countless people seeking spiritual answers that can only be found in Him. BELOW: Listen to Erik Ouimette and Josh Doyle tell stories of God's faithfulness in Egypt in this episode of the No Longer Nomads podcast.

