God Supernaturally Answered Billy Graham's Granddaughter's Prayer to Rescue 2 Christians from ISIS

A granddaughter of world-changing evangelist Billy Graham is opening up about a time God supernaturally answered one of her prayers, recalling the story during a new podcast on the "No Longer Nomads" platform.

Rachel Ruth Lotz Wright, daughter of Anne Graham Lotz, was talking with podcast host Josh Doyle when they recalled together a precise answer to one of her prayers and how it literally saved Doyle's life several years ago.

It took place when Josh Doyle and his brother were serving as missionaries in Turkey when they got lost and were suddenly at great risk of being captured and killed by ISIS.

"As we go deeper into the market, we see more faces popping out that are ISIS fighters," Josh recalled. "At this point, I would say that we were starting to have a panic attack."

"No one spoke English, anywhere we went, asking for help from shopkeepers," he said. "We felt like we were truly in the lion's den."

Josh's parents, who founded a ministry called Uncharted, had become acquainted with Anne Graham Lotz through their ministries. The Doyles put out an urgent request for prayer, and halfway around the world Rachel Ruth got the message and prayed specifically that God would send an English-speaking translator immediately to help the Doyle brothers escape to safety.

That's exactly what happened next.

Doyle explained, "All of a sudden, out of a sea of people, some guy comes directly up to us and speaks perfect English. And he goes, 'Are you guys lost?'"

The man then guided them to safety.

"It is so neat to hear you talk about this," Rachel Ruth said, "because we haven't talked about this in person."

"This is crazy... just to show y'all who are listening how unbelievable the Holy Spirit is," she continued. "All those years ago, I was a stay-at-home mom... and I get a text from Josh's mom, and she said 'pray because they're surrounded by ISIS.'"

She didn't know all the details, but the Lord led her to pray for an English-speaking man to come up to the Doyle brothers and pull them out of the dangerous area they were in. And God answered her prayer exactly as she had prayed it.

Watch the AMAZING story HERE on YouTube:

No Longer Nomads is gaining buzz for interviews like this week's episode with Rachel Ruth Lotz Wright. In the episode, Rachel Ruth also talked about how her parents and her grandparents instilled a lifelong love for God's Word. And she shared practical advice on how Christians can pass the love for scripture down to their own children.

The No Longer Nomads podcast is dedicated to sharing real stories of transformation and insights to help you navigate life's trickiest relationships. Relationships make or break our legacy, our footprint when we leave on earth. Investing in these relationships is key.

It's aimed at helping young adults to shift from a solitary way of life to one centered around healthy relationships and responsibilities. The show's description explains, "We're no longer solo and wandering through life alone. Our spouses depend on us. Our kids depend on us. The people at work depend on us. We're no longer nomads."

