Image: Adobe Stock

Shocking New Research Shows Resurgence in Church Attendance Among Millennials and Gen Z

Raj Nair
09-07-2025

Brand new research from Barna shows a shocking resurgence in church attendance among Millennials and Gen Z. The statistics are wildly encouraging. 

According to Barna, “For the first time in decades, younger adults—Gen Z and Millennials—are now the most regular churchgoers, outpacing older generations, who once formed the backbone of church attendance.”

​​Daniel Copeland, Barna’s vice president of research, explained, “It’s typically older adults who are the most loyal churchgoers. This data represents good news for church leaders and adds to the picture that spiritual renewal is shaping Gen Z and Millennials today.” 

CBN’s Billy Hallowell joined me to break down these incredibly encouraging findings. Watch our full discussion here:

