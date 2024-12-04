'Redeem It for the Glory of God': Jonathan Roumie and Pastors Everywhere Using Tech to Spread Faith

People in more than 150 countries are using their cellphones to help their prayer life through Hallow the world's leading prayer and meditation app.

Hallow CEO and Co-founder Alex Jones said he developed it after rediscovering his faith.

"I started discovering this whole world of contemplative, meditative prayer within the church and within Christianity and it just changed my life, brought me back to my faith," Jones told CBN News. "It's the most important part of who I am. So, we built the first version of the app really just for me to try to keep growing in this practice of daily prayer."

Now the app has launched an Advent Pray25 challenge to encourage people to pray and meditate on scripture daily leading up to Christmas.

Actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the hit series The Chosen, is leading the campaign.

"I use the app every day myself," Roumie said in an interview with CBN News. "It's really one of the greatest gifts in the modern age to be able to have this and to have thousands – 10,000 prayers on the app – all of these are individual ways that a person can connect to Jesus, to God in a way maybe they hadn't considered before."

FULL INTERVIEW with Jonathan Roumie and Alex Jones

Tech connections like this can also be seen in many pulpits today.

According to the faith-based technology platform, Gloo almost 20 percent of church leaders say they use artificial intelligence on a daily or weekly basis. Close to a third of those leaders range from being positive to excited about the result.

While much debate surrounds artificial intelligence, Andre Echevarria of Digital Strategies at CRU, formerly Campus Crusade for Christ, contends that Christians can use artificial intelligence for good.

"I would say rather than debate that part I would say can we redeem it for the glory of God and that's actually what we're doing here," Echevarria told CBN's Faithwire. "We're using a lot of that technology to be able to actually help people discover a relationship with Jesus."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

He believes it's a matter of "how" AI is used.

"If you think about it as an advanced intern – an intern you obviously wouldn't let them run your radio show. You'd have them maybe do some research, bring up some topic ideas and some things that you can then fine tune," he said.

Recently in Rome, a Catholic chapel used a computerized avatar of Jesus to answer questions from visitors on issues of faith and morality.

"AI Jesus existed for two months," said Marco Schmid, a Theologian at Saint Peter's Chapel. "There was a big interest. So many people came to talk with him. So, we have like 900 conversations now registered. All ages also I can say – there were young people, older people. And what was really interesting to see is that the people really talk with him in a serious way."

Schmid said their intent was to recognize the growing importance of artificial intelligence in human lives, even when it comes to religion.

Meanwhile, Echevarria reminds us that no tech could ever do what a human filled with the Spirit of God can do.

"AI doesn't have a story. We have a story. And that story God continues to write," Echevarria explained.