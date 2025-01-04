biblechristmas.jpg
The 'Really Cool Things' You Might Be Missing in the Gospel Narratives Surrounding Jesus' Birth

Billy Hallowell
01-04-2025

Dec. 25 has come and gone, but the holiday season is still in full swing for many Christians worldwide who celebrate Epiphany, the day believed to commemorate the Magi’s visit to Jesus.

Also known as Three Kings Day, the holiday is traditionally celebrated Jan. 6. So, with that in mind, it’s not too late to learn a bit more about the history of Jesus’ birth and surrounding events in the Gospels.

John Greco, author of “Rediscovering Christmas: A Twelve-Day Journey to the Manger” is on a mission to help people understand the powerful details in the biblical Christmas story.

In the book, Greco puts the nativity story in chronological order to help people understand the events — a quest he said helps readers “discover a bunch of really cool things” they might otherwise miss.

“As they’re reading this familiar story, they’re going to find new things and hopefully they’ll see God’s goodness all the way through,” he said.

Ultimately, Greco said “Rediscovering Christmas” is a good book for believers and the curious alike.

“If you’re new to the Bible, this is a great way to kind of connect those dots that you might ordinarily miss,” he said. “But everything is drawn directly from Scripture. I’m not … adding things. I’m just kind of filling in some some gaps where either Luke or Matthew are being spare with their language.”

