Pop Star Gracie Abrams Condemns 'Really Dangerous' Pornography: It’s 'Not Real'

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, the daughter of famed filmmaker J.J. Abrams, recently revealed she believes pornography is “really dangerous.”

During an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the 25-year-old recording artist said pornography “is dangerous, not real, and a performance,” noting it is particularly hazardous for young people whose first exposure to sex is explicit material.

Abrams recalled reading a sexually suggestive article in Cosmo that sparked her curiosity, leading her to turn to the internet for answers, which, upon reflection, she said, “is frightening.”

“Young people need to learn about sex from a reputable resource, like Cosmo or a strong mentor, not just scrolling aimlessly online like I did,” she said.

Of course, it should be noted, Cosmo’s worldly content is hardly wholesome and is certainly not compatible with Christian values. For example, as CBN News reported in 2023, the popular magazine sparked fury for its promotion of satanic abortion rituals with an article commending The Satanic Temple as a “pioneer” in expanding access to abortion.

Additionally, the magazine has published articles promoting promiscuity as well as sexual relationships contrary to the biblical model of lifelong marriages between one man and one woman.

Nevertheless, Abrams’ comments about the dangers of pornography are poignant — and she isn’t alone.

Fellow pop star Billie Eilish described pornography as “a disgrace” during an interview in 2021 with shock jock Howard Stern, admitting she used to watch “a lot” of pornography.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” she told Stern, who has built a career on the objectification of women. “I think that I had sleep paralysis, and these almost, like, night terrors — just nightmares. I think that’s how they started, because I would just watch abusive [pornography], and that’s what I thought was attractive, and it got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything unless it was violent, and I didn’t think it was attractive.”

She went on to say she is “so angry” pornography is “so loved” by society.

The prevalence of explicit sexual material is undeniable. A study from 2020, for example, found 91.5% of men and 60.2% of women reported consuming pornography within the past month.

“I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK,” said Eilish.