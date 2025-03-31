Myanmar Quake Death Toll Could Reach 10,000, CBN Mobilizes Relief Effort

Rescue crews in Myanmar used jackhammers and shovels to find any survivors amid the devastation from Friday's powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

Many citizens resorted to digging through the debris by hand, trying to locate anyone still trapped.

At one site, an official said they had detected possible signs of life under the rubble.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, and strong aftershocks, including a 5.1 magnitude aftershock Sunday afternoon.

The UN is warning of a shortage of medical supplies, especially since the quake hit in the middle of Myanmar's ongoing civil war. There are long lines of victims in need.

The staff of CBN Myanmar is mobilizing to help victims, and a global relief team is deploying with clean water filters and solar lamps.

Six-hundred miles away from the quake's epicenter, in the Thai capital of Bangkok, video captured a twin skyscraper as it broke apart and rooftop pools turned into waterfalls.

A skyscraper, still under construction, collapsed as residents ran.

More bodies were pulled from the rubble on Sunday as worried family members waited for word of their loved ones.

A photo from Operation Blessing's Bangkok office showed a large crack running down the wall. Staff members scrambled under desks and prayed aloud as their building shook. Eventually, everyone made it out of the building unhurt.

The nation of Israel dispatched a team of experts from the IDF and the Israeli Ministry of Defense to Bangkok. The team is equipped with state-of-the-art search and rescue equipment.

There is extra urgency because the 72-hour window after the quake – the best chance for finding trapped survivors alive – has begun to close.

