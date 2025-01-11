'My Big Secret Is…': 116-Year-Old Nun Who Just Made History Reveals Key to Her Longevity

A Catholic nun who lived through two World Wars and survived COVID-19 is reportedly now the oldest person in the world — and she’s attributing her longevity to her faith.

Inah Canabarro Lucas from Brazil, who is 116, was given the honor after the death of 116-year-old Tamiko Itooka of Japan, LongeviQuest, an authority on worldwide longevity, has reported.

Lucas — the second-oldest nun in recorded history — was born June 8, 1908, and is said to have been so thin during her youth that some doctors worried she wouldn’t survive her childhood.

More than 10 decades later, she has defied expectations and is now receiving worldwide attention.

Faith is important to Lucas, who started studying religion when she was just 16. A year later, at 17, she was reportedly baptized and then confirmed into the Catholic Church in 1929 when she was 21 years old, LongeviQuest reported.

Then, when Lucas was 26, she took her vows to become a nun and has since held that role.

“I’m young, pretty, and friendly — all very good, positive qualities that you have too,” Lucas tells visitors who come to her retirement home, according to The Associated Press, with the outlet noting she is known for cracking jokes.

But it is Lucas’ specific daily routine that she said has helped her thrive. The nun sets times for waking up, speaking — and, most notably, praying, Metro reported.

“My secret, my big secret, is to pray,” Lucas said.

Her 84-year-old nephew told the AP he spends time with her every Saturday and often leaves her voice messages to keep her spirits high — something that leaves her encouraged.

“The other sisters say she gets a jolt when she hears my voice,” the nephew told the AP. “She gets excited.”

Her nephew has agreed in the past that his aunt’s faith and devotion are helping her live long and prosper.

“I think it’s [thanks to] her determination in life and dedication to others, and to spirituality,” he said.

Lucas is officially the 20th oldest documented person to have lived, according to the AP.