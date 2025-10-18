Most Churchgoers Don’t Think Scripture Is Clear About Sexuality, Study Reveals

While the number of college-aged Americans identifying as transgender is declining, a new survey found most churchgoers don’t believe the Bible speaks clearly about homosexuality.

The “Social Issues and Worldview” study, released jointly by the Family Research Council and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, found only 47% believe Scripture is “clear and decisive” about “whether homosexuality is morally acceptable,” a steep decline from the 63% in 2023.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

More than one quarter (26%) of churchgoers said they believe the Bible is “unclear or ambiguous” about homosexuality, with 16% insisting the Bible doesn’t address homosexuality and 11% said they are unsure.

An even smaller percentage of church-attending respondents (40%) said they believe the Bible is “clear and decisive” on “whether transgenderism is morally acceptable,” compared to 52%” in 2023. Twenty-three percent said Scripture is “unclear and ambiguous” about transgenderism, with 24% believing the Bible doesn’t address transgenderism and 11% said they’re unsure if the Bible speaks to the issue.

FRC President Tony Perkins said the new data reveals a “great need for biblical teaching” on the “great issues of our day,” urging church congregations to “teach, live, and defend a biblical worldview.”

The authors of the study concluded the findings are “sobering in ways that demand pastoral attention.”

“Finally, this is a Gospel moment,” the authors implored. “In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, many young people are entering our churches searching for truth, stability, and hope. What will they find? By God’s grace, let it be sermons filled with Scripture, communities shaped by holiness and love, and discipleship that connects biblical doctrine to real-world decisions.”