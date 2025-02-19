Military Chaplains 'Walk Fearlessly but Humbly', Bringing Peace to the World's Darkest Places

Military chaplains aren't only on bases or ships. They serve in some of the world's darkest places, yet they all seek to provide healing, spiritual care to those they serve.

Recently, an international group met in Europe to focus on difficulties faced by chaplains in Africa. They spent the time praying and encouraging each other in pursuit of the mission.

Like the troops in their care, many military chaplains experience trauma in military life. Yet, many passionately embrace the unique role of the wounded healer.

"As chaplains, we give shoulders for others to put their head on and find peace. We give others assistance in terms of counseling," explained Zambian Brigade General Chaplain Henry Matifeyo.

Matifeyo recently joined over 100 military chaplains from Africa and around the world in Brussels, Belgium.

"We are always on the journey of life, and a lot of things that we need to learn and borrow, good practice from other people," said Matifeyo. "And, just also for fellowship, just to know what the Lord is doing in our lives as chaplains."

U.S. Africa Command Colonel Chaplain Karen Meeker also attended the Brussels conference.

"It's been a true delight to gather for prayer, for fellowship, for sharing wisdom and insight as to what's happening in their countries and how we can come together for the good of all of our people and the situations both in our country and across Africa are some of the most, challenging situations," she said.

During his first overseas trip as Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth visited AFRICOM in Stuttgart, Germany. As an Army combat veteran and a Christian, Hegseth is expected to provide strong support for the vital role that chaplains play.

Colonel Meeker explained, "Our chaplains, they walk fearlessly but humbly, and with great compassion to provide comfort and encouragement to our service members in the most difficult of situations. When there's death, when there's casualties."

African chaplains attending the Brussels conference shared many of their experiences. Some work in areas overwhelmed by violent extremism, such as Nigeria and Somalia. Others provide care to those suffering from drought in countries like Ethiopia and Malawi. Additionally, some chaplains serve in war zones, including Sudan and Congo.

The people of Congo have endured war and violence for decades, with over 100 armed militia groups fighting to control the country and its valuable mineral wealth. Colonel Meeker recounted her conversation with one Congolese chaplain.

"When we were sharing prayer concerns, he had tears in his eyes as he asked that we would pray for him and the Congo that has been at war for 35 years," explained Meeker. "So those are the realities of what all our chaplains face, both in the United States and our friends and partners around the world."

AFRICOM has partnered with Zambia to establish a chaplains school of excellence, available to individuals from 14 countries in southern Africa. While Zambia is predominantly Christian, chaplain Matifeyo emphasized that his role is to promote Christian values such as honesty, integrity, respect, gratitude, charity, and kindness – a mission that extends beyond the military.

"When people embrace these core values, then we are going to have a society where, possibly from a spiritual point of view, one doesn't need a policeman to, to have a conscious of what they are doing," Matifeyo said. "But they will be able to police themselves because they know who they are in the Lord and the responsibility that they have to God, and as well as the nation."

As the U.S. government closely examines its overseas spending, Meeker believes that generous Christians partnering with churches and chaplains in Africa can create a significant impact.

"We just need to continue to work together. Again, to take care of those our brothers and sisters, wherever they may be, across our nation and around the world," she said, demonstrating the love of Christ through care, compassion, and friendship.

