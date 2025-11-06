'A Lot of People Lost Everything': Operation Blessing Helps Thousands of Jamaican Hurricane Victims

In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, the death toll has risen to at least 32 lives lost in Jamaica, where three-quarters of the island is without power.

Officials in Jamaica say Melissa ripped the roofs off 120,000 structures when it struck last week, and it's estimated that more than 140,000 people don't have access to essential aid.

CBN's Operation Blessing is working to help those in need. From its base in Montego Bay, dozens of volunteers are cleaning up damage and debris, as well as bring much-needed relief.

That relief includes cooking and serving hot meals – more than 6,400 so far – seeing more than 80 patients in need of medical care, and distributing water filtration systems to create clean drinking water.

Marcia McFarlane is serving as a volunteer to help her community.

"Operation Blessing is a blessing right now to a lot of people in Montego Bay, because a lot of people they lost everything, everything. They can't cook, they can't do nothing. Some of them don't have any money; they don't have anything. So, you coming on board, it's a massive blessing," she said.

Operation Blessing reports, "Within 24 hours, our team launched a full disaster response operation in Montego Bay. We're expanding a church kitchen for large-scale meal distribution! Thanks to friends like YOU, we are reaching those who need it most - RIGHT NOW!"

Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica beyond anything the locals have ever seen – even worse than Category 4 Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. Entire communities have been underwater, homes are destroyed, survivors are left without food or clean water, and families are desperate for help.

