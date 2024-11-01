Leaving a Lasting Legacy: The Jesus Film Project's Newest Production

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

"Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ." 1 Corinthians 12:12, New International Version



This Bible verse is often shared in the context of today's church to celebrate the myriad of people, backgrounds, talents and personalities that make up the body of Christ. The verse underscores the distinct roles that individuals play in bringing God's Kingdom to earth and evokes a sense of belonging to a global church that is on the move. It also reminds me that we who follow Christ today are enriched by the contributions of believers who came before us and who have paved the way for us.



Throughout the ages, Christians have laid a profound foundation for contemporary believers. The early church preserved and shared sacred texts, ensuring the Bible's survival and accessibility for future generations. Missionaries ventured into unchartered territories, spreading the faith and fostering intercultural exchanges. They used the technology and resources available to them at the time, from Roman roads to reach new communities, to the Gutenberg Press to produce Bibles. These efforts collectively allow us, as Christians today, to continue the mission of making disciples.



Like the believers of yesterday, we, too, must fulfill our roles to ensure that future generations inherit a strong legacy to carry on Christian work.



I am very aware of the responsibility of legacy. Forty-five years ago, believers who desired to reach the world with the gospel story released a film about the life of Jesus Christ. This film has since been translated into over 2,000 languages, reaching more than 11 billion people and influencing countless lives and communities globally. That film is the JESUS film.



From remote villages to urban cities across six continents, reports from the global mission field have testified that the JESUS film has been instrumental in bringing people to Christ, forming new Christian communities, and even fostering peace in areas of conflict.



In the sixties, Luis* was one of the first in his region of Mexico to become a follower of Jesus. After accepting Jesus into his life, he began to preach about Jesus to his village. When the JESUS film was released in 1979, he held viewings of the film for the Mixtec people. Because the film hadn't yet been translated into the Mixtec language, Luis would translate each scene himself.

His son, Aldo, remembers watching his father carrying two-reel projectors to over 80 indigenous villages to show the JESUS film. Today, Aldo follows his father's example and carries on the legacy of sharing the gospel. He says, "This new generation of young people, we have a legacy to continue, to continue sharing the word, making use of technology and tools."



In 2021, Aldo, his father, and a group of young people felt God leading them to bring the message of Jesus to yet more indigenous groups. They used portable projectors to bring translated versions of the JESUS film in the Mixtec languages and other indigenous tongues, and they saw many put their faith in Christ.



"Las formas cambian, la misión no," Aldo shared. "The way we do ministry changes, the mission does not."



When I think of legacy, I think of stories like Aldo's. The lasting impact of the 1979 JESUS film is inspiring, and as new generations crop up, the Christian mission remains the same, and our work must continue.



Jesus Film ProjectⓇ is now gearing up to release JESUS, a new animated family film about the life of Christ. This innovative production reimagines the original film for today's audience and for generations to come.



A big consideration for this new film is the question of legacy – inheriting it and paying it forward. Just like the early Christians, we are using today's technology to share the message of Christ with the world, reaching new generations. In addition to the film, part of this production includes creating assets and tools that will be available in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and in the metaverse. That means JESUS will be able to reach future generations through mediums that will be immediately familiar to them. Imagine using VR to walk alongside Jesus in ancient Jerusalem, or to witness His miracles firsthand. The possibilities for ministry using this new technology are endless.



Each of us today actively determines the legacy that future Christians will receive. While this might seem like a daunting truth, we are not doing this in our own strength. The hope for our new film is that it inspires generations that have yet to come face-to-face with the gospel story. And we have faith that God will work in hearts and minds to bring that to pass. Building a legacy is an act of faith, and our faith is based on Christ Jesus.



Jesus Film Project remains deeply grounded in its legacy while actively focusing on the future. We're committed to our foundational mission: to bring the story of Jesus to everyone, everywhere–and that includes generations to come–doing our part as members of the everlasting body of Christ.



To find out more about the JESUS film, visit jesus.film.

