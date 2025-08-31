Israeli Lebanese Christian Exiled from Homeland, Calls Out Mainstream Media

Maryam Younnes is a Christian activist who was born in Lebanon, yet had to flee to Israel as a child with her family after Hezbollah took control of her region. Because of her life in the Jewish State, she is now banned permanently from entering her native homeland.

Her paradigm and narrative-breaking backstory has led her to dedicating her professional life to advancing minority rights in the Middle East and speaking truth about the ongoing conflicts on social media.

The overwhelming plight of indigenous Middle East Christians has been almost entirely ignored by mainstream media outlets. Despite ongoing persecution, displacement, and the erosion of centuries-old Christian communities, their struggles rarely make headlines compared to other regional narratives.

At the same time, the global community continues to show a pattern of bias and inaccuracy in its understanding of the region’s conflicts. Rather than presenting a balanced account, much of the discourse is shaped by selective reporting and entrenched political agendas. This imbalance not only obscures the suffering of Christians in the Middle East but also distorts the broader picture of the humanitarian and religious challenges unfolding across the region.

Watch Maryam break it all down here: