From 'Hell Street' to Healing: A Ministry's Fight for Colombia's Forgotten

MEDELLÍN, Colombia – Homelessness is a growing global crisis, with an estimated 1 billion people living in inadequate housing and over 100 million without any shelter at all. In Colombia, the challenges are compounded by drug addiction, poverty, and a steady flow of migrants fleeing economic collapse and political instability in neighboring Venezuela. Yet, amid the despair, one ministry is offering hope and transformation through its "City of Refuge."

Colombia remains the number one destination for Venezuelan migrants, with over three million already in the country—a number that could triple by the end of the year. Thousands arrive daily, seeking food, water, shelter, and stability. Many end up homeless, exploited, and trapped in a cycle of addiction and poverty.

Douglas Calvano, a missionary with Fundación Ciudad Refugio, describes the situation as dire. "Not only the homeless, the migrants—the displaced people… I don't know if you heard, we have people coming from Cucuta… into Medellin. Displaced because of the guerrillas—it's becoming a bigger crisis than in the '90s," he says.

The crisis is further exacerbated by economic struggles and ongoing conflict within Colombia itself. Close to seven million Colombians are homeless in their own country, and on the streets, the worlds of addiction, poverty, and displacement collide.

For over 30 years, Ciudad Refugio has served Medellín's homeless population, offering food, shelter, and a path to recovery. Each week, staff and volunteers venture into the city's most dangerous neighborhoods, including an area known as "Hell Street" or "The Bronx," where open-air drug markets and rampant addiction paint a stark picture of the crisis.

"This is where the government is pushing all the homeless," Calvano explains. "This is a culture within a culture."

During their outreach, the team distributes bread and sugar water to prostitutes, drug addicts, and the homeless. This initiative, called Pan y Panela, is where Ciudad Refugio—or the City of Refuge—first began its mission. Here on "Hell Street," the team serves those who have nowhere else to turn. For many here, the future is uncertain—some may face arrest, while others might not survive the night. It's a stark reminder of the desperation and danger that define life on these streets.

Harry Dietrich, who oversees Ciudad Refugio's operations, adds, "If you wind up in 'The Bronx,' it's because you're at the end of your rope. You're at the worst of the worst in your life."

Back at their downtown headquarters, Ciudad Refugio provides a haven for those willing to follow the rules. Each night, dozens line up outside, hoping for a place to rest. Before entering, they must pass security checks for drugs and weapons. Those who comply are given mattresses to sleep on the floor.

"Many of the homeless are just looking for a roof, looking for a bed, looking for a meal," Dietrich says. "But if they have any type of a heart for the Lord or restoration fully, we'll take them in and get them going in the program as soon as possible."

The ministry offers more than just shelter. Its program is designed to restore the whole person—physically, spiritually, and emotionally. A storefront bakery integrates the ministry with the city while teaching job skills to those in rehab. The program boasts a 65% success rate, significantly higher than most recovery programs.

Yeyson Marin, a former addict and alcoholic, found transformation at Ciudad Refugio six years ago. "When I come here, I was sure I would die," he recalls. "And I was planning maybe 3 or 4 months more alive because I was sick. But when I come here, everything started to change inside of me."

Camila Gomez, 26, lost custody of her daughter, Jocelyn, due to addiction. Through Ciudad Refugio, she found food, housing, and work. Today, she's sober and reunited with her daughter.

"For me, it has been something supernatural," she says. "It is very beautiful to see how God is transforming our minds and our hearts every day, first of all. Because He is touching, He is touching the deepest part of our hearts. It has been the deepest thing in our hearts, and it makes us understand that the only thing that can save us is Him."

The ministry also serves women and children, offering programs for Venezuelan moms and their kids. "We have the women's program as well," Dietrich says. "And if they're below school age, many times the child will come into the program with the woman. But then we also do like a vacation Bible school every Saturday. And most of those people are Venezuelan moms with their kids."

Ciudad Refugio's church, known as "The Cave," welcomes those rejected by society. Here, each story is marked by a miracle, creating opportunities to reconnect and rebuild.

"The real restoration is not just to stop using drugs," Marin says. "It's to start to enjoy life, to start to love people, to start to be a good example for the people around you, and obviously to show the gospel, to show the love Jesus showed."

As the need grows, so does Ciudad Refugio's mission. The ministry aims to house more men, women, and missionaries while taking its model to other cities.

"I think the Church is awakening to the fact that—the Gospel is not just what we preach—the gospel is much more than that," Calvano says. "We need to do things for people. People are tired of the right message, sermon—they want to see the gospel on the streets and see the church moving… that is happening in Colombia, thank God."

In a world marked by despair, Ciudad Refugio stands as a testament to the power of faith and the transformative love of Christ.

