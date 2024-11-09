Franklin Graham Sounds Alarm on Sin, Issues Warning: 'Our Country… Is Doomed, Unless...'

Franklin Graham believes America’s true hope can only be found in Jesus.

Speaking in the hours before the 2024 presidential election, Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told CBN News his biggest concern for America is our spiritual deficit. He expressed hope “somehow our nation would turn to God.”

“God’s the only one who can fix this country,” he said. “Donald Trump’s not going to be able to fix it. There’s other problems he can address and I think fix, but what we’ve done is we’ve turned our back on God as a nation, and we have accepted things — moral issues that politicians have made political, like abortion, homosexuality, these types of things the church has kind of caved on.”

Ultimately, Graham said Americans must turn their hearts back to the eternal to find spiritual healing.

“Our hearts have to be changed,” he added. “And only God can change those hearts.”

Graham wasn’t done there.

While he expressed his personal support for Trump, who is now president-elect after securing at least 295 electoral votes and is on track to win the popular vote, he kept his focus on the spiritual crisis he believes is enveloping America.

“Our country, I believe, is doomed unless we repent of our sins,” Graham said. “And call upon the name of the Almighty God and His Son, Jesus Christ, and turn from those sins.”

As for the moral chaos plaguing America and leading so many people away from godly values, Graham blamed the media and entertainment industry for “normalizing sin” and inflicting what he sees as a “dulling effect” that has had a profound spiritual impact.

The immorality streaming throughout culture, Graham said, has also come into the church.

“We should be shocked,” he said. “We should be embarrassed. We should never accept it within the church, and, unfortunately, in many churches have accepted sin, and the practice of sin within this congregation.”

Listen to Graham’s full commentary above.