Fearless for Christ: British Evangelist Slashed, Imprisoned, Threatened with Death, Keeps Going

LONDON – An ex-Muslim turned Christian evangelist has been beaten, chased by angry mobs, unlawfully jailed and even stabbed, all for the sake of the Gospel.

This is not in Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia. It is officially happening in Christian Britain.

Her name is Hatun Tash, and what has been done to her has even caught the attention of the British media.

Tash grew up in Turkey as a Muslim and became a Christian after moving to England. And being an ex-Muslim speaking out against Islam has made her a target.

She told us she has changed residences more than 50 times in the past four years because she knows Muslims are looking for her in order to kill her. One man has already been sentenced to 24 years in prison for trying.

Because of this ongoing danger, she asked that we interview her from a secret location.

Tash told us her conversion to Christ began when she learned the truth about Islam and Mohammed.

"As I read (Muhammed's) biography, it was very disturbing to me. So, the man you grew up to love and honor suddenly turns out to be like, yeah, not good, not good. And I decided, I can't be Muslim."

Then she learned about a very different God than the one of Islam, telling us, "As you dig into it, you get to meet with a God who is not silent or far or distant from you, but you meet with a God who loves you, who pours out himself on you. And not only that, He just puts himself on the cross and then says, 'I love you from everlasting to everlasting, Come to me.'"

Tash began sharing this message to Muslims at Speakers Corner, in London's Hyde Park, where speakers climb atop stepladders and vigorous debates ensue, often between Muslims and Christians.

Her preaching and criticism of Islam has sometimes enraged Muslims, and three years ago a man slashed her face with a knife. He has never been caught.

She however has been arrested unlawfully more than once. The London Police have twice paid her damages for wrongful arrests, including two years ago when she refused to leave the area where she was preaching. Tash was forcibly marched through Hyde Park, followed by Muslims celebrating her arrest. She was placed in a police van, strip-searched, and jailed.

This has not stopped Tash from going to mosques and sharing the Gospel daily.

"I would simply stand in front of the mosques, and I'd say 'Muhammad is a false prophet. Jesus Christ is the Son of God. Tell me, what is your objections?' Hundreds of Muslims just stop and then they want to talk to you. Sometimes you get harmed, sometimes it gets dangerous. Sometimes you end up in hospitals, sometimes you end up in people's homes for a cup of tea," Tash said.

"I don't care whether people reject me or not. They need to hear the gospel," she said.

Christian Concern's Christian Legal Centre has defended Tash. Christian Concern's Andrea Williams told us, "The truth is that those that have attempted to kill her have been caught on camera. The police know who they are, but they have not been arrested. She is feared by and targeted by Muslim groups because she is fearless for the gospel. She loves Jesus so much that nothing will halt her."

Tash says she will continue to preach and continue to challenge Islam.

"Things are dangerous. Should I choose to stay silent? Like when people are spending 5,000 Pounds to buy a gun, to shoot you and shoot your loved ones? The Gospel is so glorious, I cannot be silent. And the Lord is the giver of life. So, when it's my time, He will take me home. But until He gives me breath, we continue to preach."