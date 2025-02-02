'Eternity Is What Matters': Christian Plane Crash Victims Transformed This Man's Life

Pastor Bob Becker takes part in a prayer vigil in Wichita, Kan., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, for those affected by the crash of American Airlines flight 5342 near Washington the day before. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

As the nation continues to mourn the 67 lives lost when an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 Wednesday night, victims’ personal stories are beginning to be told.

Among those killed was married couple Bob and Lori Schrock, farmers from Kiowa, Kansas who reportedly ran Premium Grain Inc. Their friend, Michael Simpson, told CBN News about their powerful influence over his life — and their deep faith in Jesus.

He said his friendship with Bob started decades ago when Simpson, president of Freedom Gates Boys Ranch, a Christian residential program that serves kids in need in Hazelton, Kansas, was just 12 years old.

“A few other men in the weight room taught me how to lift weights, kept me accountable with that,” he said, calling Bob’s influence “ridiculously encouraging.” “The weights were great, but the encouragement … as a 12-year-old kid, having people that are adults that are taking the time to walk across the gym, and encourage you, and tell you ‘good job,’ and give you advice … it’s not a common thing.”

Simpson said this motivation helped him as a young person, noting that, decades later, he still maintained the same friendship with Bob.

“Up until a few weeks ago … we’d see each other in the gym,” he said. “We’ve been doing it since I was a kid.”

In addition to those personal acts of service to Simpson, he said Bob and Lori were also known for kindness, goodness, and faithfulness in their local community.

“The best definition of integrity is doing the right thing when nobody’s watching,” he said. “And they just did the right thing and didn’t need people to know.”

The couple, according to Simpson, was driven by their Christian faith and values, expressing a “tremendous, walked-out, fruitful faith.”

As time went on, Simpson began to have more spiritual conversations with Bob. And, about a decade ago, Simpson confided in him about a calling on his heart: to work with at-risk kids from “hard places.”

When he told Bob he was considering quitting his job and getting into this ministry, Bob gave him faith-filled advice.

“I was getting ready to quit my job running cranes in the oil field to come out and be a part of the ministry full time,” Simpson said. “Bob … just encouraged [me], like, ‘Man, is this what you feel like the Lord’s wanting you to do?'”

It was then Simpson realized Bob truly follows the Lord’s promptings and he was encouraged to head down the path of helping young people. Simpson suddenly understood that “this is a guy that just doesn’t go to church and just doesn’t say that he’s a follower of Christ.”

Instead, Simpson saw a deeply rooted faith.

The support carried well beyond that, too, as Bob ended up supporting Freedom Gates Boys Ranch, spending what was likely tens of thousands of dollars to help make the pasture look good for the kids, among other assistance. The kind deeds haven’t been lost on Simpson.

“I didn’t have a lot of friends like that,” he said. “They don’t make a lot of people like that.”

Simpson, like so many friends and loved ones of those lost in this tragedy, said he’s been experiencing “waves” of pain in recent days as he reflects on the loss of Bob and Lori.

One area of reflection has been Simpson’s care for young boys in tough situations — something he now realizes was likely motivated, in part, by Bob’s investment in him as a child.

“I’ve never really thought about that until the last couple of days,” he said. “I never really put a lot of those pieces together until I’m like, ‘Wow, well, we have a weightlifting program here at the ranch.’ You know, why? Because I know how powerful it was for me to have that program and to have people mentor me into helping me get myself better physically.”

Simpson continued, “That would not be the case if it wasn’t for Bob and a couple of other guys there at the gym that encouraged me.”

Looking back, he sees the pure love and care through which Bob operated — a kindness that came with “no agenda” and no expectation of anything in return. And the impact has been profound.

Despite the difficulty of speaking out about his friends, Simpson said it’s important, as he knows Bob and Lori loved the Lord and would want others to know the truth.

“I know, based on the fruit that they had in their life and the profession from themselves, that they have a relationship with Christ,” he said. “They have a love for the Gospel. … I know I will see my friends again.”

Simpson also reiterated a past conversation he had with Bob about the importance of keeping an eternal perspective. Bob spoke about people who have a fear of losing material things.

“He [said], ‘They have no idea the peace that is found when you know that none of it belongs to you,'” he recalled. “We’re here for a short amount of time, and eternity is what matters. That’s what Bob would tell me.”

He continued, “And I know that that’s what he would want the world to know. It’s like true peace and hope can be found in a relationship with Christ, and you are here today and can be gone tomorrow — and eternity is what matters.”