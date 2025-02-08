Detransitioner Embraces Jesus, Leaves Gender Chaos Behind: 'A Very Evil Agenda'

Oli London has come a long way in his journey to faith after detransitioning and leaving behind a life plagued by confusion.

London, who now vocally speaks out to help others facing gender dysphoria, recently told CBN News about the “very dark headspace” many people facing gender confusion often experience.

While London cautioned he can’t speak for everyone, he recalled his own challenges in detail.

“For me personally and for many of these people, they are in a very dark headspace in the sense that they are extremely, extremely depressed,” he said. “They’re judging themselves every day; they’re not happy. I mean, the fact that you’re willing to chop off body parts and change yourself beyond repair is very indicative of the fact that you’re struggling mentally with something very, very difficult.”

With that in mind, London encouraged people to show sympathy and to try and help those struggling with gender issues to help guide them toward clarity, especially as the truth of the matter is often shielded.

“You’re cutting off these body parts … because … deep down, you hate yourself or some people — not myself, but some people — have been through abuse,” he said. “The trans lobby has a lot of money, a lot of power. They do try to suppress any study.”

London also spoke about the medicalization of the issue and the reluctance many doctors and professionals have to telling the truth and steering kids away from gender medicines and surgeries.

“I wasn’t told by a doctor … ‘If you don’t do this, you may end up taking your life,’” he said. “But many parents are being told this by doctors and therapists, and … I think it’s a very cruel thing to do to a parent.”

Ultimately, London implicated the gender industry and those who suppress the truth — and explained the difficult place some parents might find themselves in.

“It’s a very evil agenda, but there are a lot of parents that generally think they’re doing the best for their kid,” he said. “They’re being told by a medical professional and they trust that person. They’ve seen their kid going through something very difficult and they just want their kid to be happy.”

And with some doctors claiming the children would be happier with trans-affirming changes — and with warnings kids might take their own lives if parents don’t comply — he said these guardians are being “very cruelly told” they must make a choice.

“For any parent, that is the worst nightmare scenario,” London said. “So that is how they get a lot of parents to consent to these irreversible surgeries and hormones, and it’s a very, very cruel process.”

London also explained the mindset, from his perspective, of many people who are trans-identifying, explaining that “all they think about all from the moment they wake up to the moment they sleep is being trans.”

“That is the number one thing that consumes them and it’s almost like an opioid addiction,” he said. “Because it completely consumes the person. That’s all they’re focused on.”

London continued, “All they’re thinking about is, ’OK, how can I get the hormones? How can I get the next surgery? What can I do next to change?’”

This was his own mindset and struggle as he navigated gender issues. He recalled finding himself unhappy, even as he took extensive actions to try and transform himself into a female.

“I was reflecting for many, many months about, ‘Do I continue down this path? Do I continue getting more and more surgeries?’” he recalled. “And, at the end of the day, it was only giving me a temporary happiness for a couple of months every time I would do something. And I was thinking, ‘Can I live my life, the rest of my life like this, being unhappy and pretending to be happy, putting on a smile, putting on the makeup, pretending to be happy, or can I actually take a step back and think, ‘How can I change this mentality? How can I fix my thinking?’”

London said the journey was tough but that he was able to start down a path to correct himself and embrace his biological gender. In the process, he discovered Christianity and found peace in developing his faith — a peace that gave him strength to find inner healing.

“That’s where going to church and Christianity came into my life, because that was the stepping stone for me to feel encouraged to change,” London said. “That was the stepping stone that helped me feel some strength that I can actually do this.”

Ultimately, he is now working to help others find freedom as well, explaining the power people can find in faith to make change.

“If you’re feeling trapped, if you’re feeling unhappy, why not just walk into a church?” he said. “Because I guarantee you that will change your life, because Christians are very kind people, they’re non-judgmental. And I think that’s what a lot of people trapped in this gender cult feel is that, ‘Oh, Christians are judging us, you know they’re not accepting, but actually Christians are the most accepting community. They don’t judge you for their past.”