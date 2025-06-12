CURE International and Biblica Give 87,000 Bibles and Medical Care for Sick Children

A faith-based non-profit and a global Bible ministry are teaming up to deliver more than 87,000 Bibles in 22 different languages to help spread the gospel to children who are receiving surgical care at hospitals around the world.

CURE International has partnered with Biblica for a new initiative that aims to ensure that every child who receives medical care in its facilities can also receive the Good News in their own language.

Since its founding in 1996, CURE has performed more than 330,000 surgeries across its eight children's hospitals, primarily located in Africa and in the Philippines. However, one of their greatest achievements is reaching 2.1 million people with the gospel.

"Every day, our hospitals are not just helping children walk and talk, but grow in faith in Jesus Christ," said Justin Narducci, President and CEO of CURE International.

Across its eight hospitals, CURE International provides free surgical care for children with treatable disabilities, including clubfoot, cleft lip, hydrocephalus, and spina bifida. In addition, CURE shares the love of Jesus with every child who walks through its hospital doors.

"For many young patients and their families, this season of healing also becomes a turning point of eternal significance," the organization explained in a statement.

This year, CURE International is looking to provide children and their families with 87,300 Bibles in 22 different local languages receiving care at its hospitals worldwide.

Children like Hawa in Malawi are a testament to the power of this mission.

While receiving treatment for a limb condition at a CURE hospital, she discovered the deep peace of God's Word.

Hawa even posted her favorite verse above her hospital bed, Ephesians 5:20, which reads: "…always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ."

"Our partnership with Biblica places the living Word of God directly into the hands of those we serve, planting seeds of faith that will grow for a lifetime," Narducci said.

Biblica, which was founded in 1809, has been at the forefront of making the Bible available and accessible in different formats and languages in poverty-stricken places.

"Kingdom collaboration is at the heart of everything we do," said Geof Morin, President and CEO of Biblica. "To deliver life-changing Bibles to those who need them, we depend on strategic partners serving as the hands and feet of Jesus on the very frontlines of gospel mission."

"We pray that this new supply of Bibles for children and adults will bring the comfort and love of Jesus to thousands in their hour of need," he added.



