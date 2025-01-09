Britain's Grooming Gang Scandal - What CBN News Warned You About 8 Years Ago

Billionaire Elon Musk says British Prime Minister Starmer should resign for being "complicit in the rape of Britain," for failing to investigate the grooming gangs sufficiently when he was a prosecutor or to launch a full inquiry as Prime Minister.

Starmer has accused Musk of "lies and misinformation."

CBN News was among the first news organizations in America to expose Britain's Grooming Gang scandal eight years ago.

Here Is Our Story from 2016 - Warning: Graphic Content

Some scandals are so massive that they're simply hard to believe. As many as one million white English children may have been the victims of Muslim rape gangs, better known as grooming gangs, in towns up and down Great Britain.

Policy analyst George Igler says, "When you encounter an issue that is just so unbelievable, just so outside your frame of reference and understanding, the immediate human reaction is just, one, to not believe it at all."

Perhaps even harder to believe is that while there have been prosecutions, the British government has still not stopped this criminal activity.

Former Home Secretary and Parliament member Jack Straw once said, "There's a particular problem involving Pakistani heritage men who target young, vulnerable, white English girls. He also said these Pakistani-heritage men view white English girls as "easy meat."

This is when some shout "racism." However, here are the facts: calculations based on convictions show that a British Muslim male is 170 times more likely to be a part of a sex grooming gang than a non-Muslim. And there are no recorded instances of non-Muslims doing this to Muslim girls as part of a criminal enterprise. In one local jurisdiction, it was estimated that 6 out of 7 Muslim males either knew about or were part of a grooming gang.

Igler says, "What you do not have is any example of non-Muslim men targeting Muslim girls for this organized form of abuse. So, the argument that this crime exists everywhere is not only false, but is being deliberately cultivated by the media and by the government inquiry that is kicking the can down the road."

The grooming gangs have been traced back as far as the late 1980s. At-risk white English girls, often from broken homes and some as young as 9 years old, were wooed or "groomed" by teenage Muslim boys called 'Romeos' and even by groups of Muslim men who hung around school gates. The girl would be made to feel important; given gifts and drugs. She was being groomed to be a drug-addicted prostitute. Then came the gang rapes. They were threatened with death if they tried to flee.

Igler says, "The thing you have to understand about this rape of children is it's not just sexual abuse. It is unspeakable levels of violence, victims being raped with knives, victims being raped with bottles, victims having their tongues nailed to tables. These are sometimes girls who are picked up from a children's home on a Friday, are being raped during the course of a weekend by hundreds of men and returned with bleeding groins back to the children's' home on a Monday morning and they don't do anything about it at all."

In northern England, Christine's god-daughter was preyed on by a grooming gang. She now tries to help grooming victims through the group Women Against Grooming. She says of one victim who came looking for help, "They pulled up alongside her with cars. They tried to get her in the car. They were talking to her, saying, "Come on, come on, we'll take you here or we'll take you there."

She said authorities often make it sound like it was the girl's or her parents' fault, "because you don't have control of your child."

Igler says, "If you are a young English girl, particularly between the ages of 9 and 14, and you find yourself subject to the perversions of Muslim men, you effectively exist in a country where the forces of law and order don't exist at all."

The definitive book on this scandal is "Easy Meat" by Peter McLoughlin who declined an on-camera interview for safety reasons. He told us, "Journalists would not speak about it, because the perpetrators were mostly dark-skinned and Muslim. Childcare professionals used Political Correctness as an 'omerta,' a code of silence concerning what the public was allowed to know."

"These girls are the victims of the multicultural revolution," says Igler, "and it is certainly an indication of the fact that this accusation of racism is potentially the most powerful weapon known to man."

"This is also an example of what can happen in a country of 60 million where the press just refuses to report; where the cries of all these agencies fail; fail to merely discuss what is going on."

The cover-up was eventually exposed, yet the grooming gangs continue to operate. One victim told a British newspaper, "Nothing has changed, not in the slightest. It's still the same scale as before."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Starmer claims that when he led the Crown Prosecution Service it had the highest number of child sex abuse prosecutions on record.

And while there were indeed prosecutions, the grooming gangs were never effectively stopped, and the abuse continues to this day.