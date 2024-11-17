Bible Prophecy Playing Out in Israel: New 'Patterns of Evidence' Film Seeks to Unpack the Truth

A documentary filmmaker is on a mission to explore the authenticity of ancient Bible prophecies.

Tim Mahoney, whose new film, “Patterns Of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma – Ancient Prophecies,” hits theaters Nov. 13, 14, and 17, told CBN News the events unfolding in the Middle East today are intricately tied to what we see happening in the Old and New Testaments.

Mahoney said the roots of his new movie were set in 2007 when he was working on another project surrounding the Israelites’ fleeing Egypt to head for the Promised Land.

As he navigated that story, he realized a great deal about God’s promises to Abraham had been misunderstood or had gone unknown to some.

“When we look at what happened last October with the attack in Israel, and then, shockingly, what happened with the campuses around the United States with the anti-Semitism, I realized that a lot of people don’t have any understanding of biblical prophecy,” Mahoney said. “The land of Israel was promised to Abraham’s descendants, and, so, that’s what this film is about — what are these ancient prophecies and how should we understand them?”

He said “Patterns Of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma – Ancient Prophecies” explores God’s covenant with Abraham and its establishment at Mount Sinai. Mahoney said he looks in the film for evidence of what’s discussed throughout the Old Testament.

“[Moses] wrote that in the future, these people would have a kingdom,” he said. “So, I’m looking for the kingdom. And secondly, he says that, if you have this kingdom … you need to obey God. And that’s part of the prerequisite — you’ve got to obey God. He says, if you obey God, there’s blessings, and, if you disobey God, there’s curses.”

Mahoney said the Bible also discusses what happens if God is disobeyed — that the people will be scattered and persecuted. And that’s not all.

“Then it says, ‘But God will be merciful to a small group of you, and you will return to the land,'” he said. “So, we’re looking for those five events.”

Ultimately, Mahoney said he wants people to understand the impact and importance of prophecy.

“What I want people to realize is that there are words that have been written down in the past, and, as time has gone on, these events that were foretold are happening,” he said. “And what I want people to see is that God is true to His word, and these prophecies that were given.”

Mahoney believes “Patterns Of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma – Ancient Prophecies” is a “big undertaking” and a film that attempts to do something that hasn’t been done before on the big screen, taking people throughout the biblical narrative to explore the prophetic “patterns of evidence.”

The movie, he believes, offers a basis of understanding surrounding where it all started — and how God fits into the equation.

“And the question is, is this a supernatural battle that is actually going on?” Mahoney said, noting the first film, which will eventually have a sequel, focuses on the establishment of God’s legal agreement with Israel.

Find out more about "Patterns Of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma – Ancient Prophecies"