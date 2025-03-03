After White House Blowup, Europeans Offer to Help Ukraine End War

Saying Europe is at a "crossroads in history," 18 world leaders at a summit in London on Sunday agreed to take new steps to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the plan will include fresh military aid to Ukraine and economic pressure on Russia.

"The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others," Starmer said. "Europe must do the heavy lifting. But to support peace on our continent and to succeed, this effort must have strong U.S. backing."



PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron at a Leaders' Summit on Ukraine in London, March 2, 2025. (Press Association via AP Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to London just hours after his contentious meeting with President Trump on Friday.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on CNN called Zelenskyy's Oval Office treatment "shameful."

"The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin every single day," Murphy said. "You hear from the National Security Advisor, from the President of the United States, from his entire national security team, Kremlin talking points for the last week. The White House has been pretending as if Ukraine started this war."

Russia seems to agree. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that the administration's "foreign policy configurations...largely aligns with our vision."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was also in the Oval Office Friday, said he hopes relations between Trump and Zelenskyy can be repaired.

"I hope this could all be reset," Rubio told ABC. "I hope he comes to the realization that we're actually trying to help his country here before it suffers thousands of more casualties."

But even staunch Ukraine Supporter Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) now says Zelenskyy needs to resign or send someone else to the next meeting with Trump.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody on Faith Nation called that a major shift by Graham.

"If you're losing Lindsey Graham, that's not good," Brody said. "Specifically, Lindsey Graham also said just late Friday afternoon...'I don't think we can work with Zelenskyy anymore. He either needs to resign or we need to work with someone else.' Look, if Lindsey Graham is saying that, oh gosh. Katie bar the door."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) agreed with Graham, telling NBC, "Something has to change. Either (Zelenskyy) needs to come to his senses, come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that."

But there are divisions within the GOP. Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford said, "I don't agree. I'm not interested in calling on the resignation of other world leaders."

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy says he is still "ready to sign" a U.S.-Ukraine deal for rare earth minerals, but added he just wants the Ukrainian position to be considered.

