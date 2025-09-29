14,000 Seek God in Brussels, Hundreds Turn to Christ at Franklin Graham's 'Festival of Hope'

Evangelist Franklin Graham shared the life-changing message of the Gospel with more than 14,000 people during the Festival of Hope in Brussels, Belgium, over the weekend.

Thousands gathered at Brussels' ING arena to hear a message of hope and to worship Jesus Christ.

"I want you to know that God loves you and that He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, from heaven to this earth to take your sins. This is why Jesus Christ came. He didn't come to condemn us, He came to save us. Jesus Christ came for all, but you've got to come to Him in faith," Graham told the crowd.

Jesus Christ is alive! He’s not dead—He’s alive. He’s here and He’ll come into your heart and your life if you invite Him. #FestivalofHope #Brussels @BGEA pic.twitter.com/ZA2l810Z6o — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 28, 2025

After Graham's message, he invited attendees to put their faith in Jesus, leading many to respond, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

One of them— 23-year-old Maria—had traveled to Brussels from Ghent. She had been to church many times before, but said she didn't have a personal relationship with God.

"I had [this] thought in my head that He would not forgive me at all because of my sin," Maria told BGEA with tears streaming down her face. She said she finally found the reassurance and hope that she had been looking for: "I want people to see that God is in me."

Thousands, like Maria, attended the Festival of Hope in anticipation of having their lives changed eternally.

"As soon as the doors opened, people began pouring in," BGEA reported in a press release.

"The crowd was a mix of Christians and unbelievers—some of whom had never been to church before—but they came to hear a message of hope," the report continues, adding that the arena was packed.

Once the ING arena was filled, another 5,000 people were seated in two overflow areas next to the venue, where the event was live-streamed.

"I thank God for each one who came and all those who responded to His invitation to turn from their sins and put their trust in Jesus Christ," Graham said in a Saturday night post.

The evangelistic crusade also featured the musical talents of worship artist Charity Gayle and The Afters.

"God was at work in Belgium," The Afters wrote on Instagram. "We've already been hearing incredible stories of lives being changed and many turning to Jesus when Franklin shared the gospel!"

A mother from Antwerp, Evelyn Wireko, began crying during one of the songs. Through tears, she looked out at the crowd and said, "I didn't know there were so many believers in Belgium. The church has been so divided, but God has brought us together."

The event was organized by 620 Belgian evangelical churches in collaboration with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"It's a miracle in itself to have such large numbers of people showing up for something like this and to have Dutch and French churches working and collaborating together—it is completely unexpected," said David Vandeput, president of the Belgian Federal Synod of evangelical and Protestant churches.

"It's a sign that God is on the move and something real is happening," he continued. "This is a milestone that will be remembered by the evangelical church in Belgium, but it's not about religion. It's not about evangelicals. It's about Jesus Christ! This is just the start—it's the launching point—I believe there is much more to come."

