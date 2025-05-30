1,000 Christian Leaders Unite to Evangelize Europe with a Spiritual Wake-Up Call

Berlin is a city once divided by walls. This week, it became a symbol of unity as more than 1,000 pastors and ministry leaders assembled for the European Congress on Evangelism.

Held at the JW Marriott and hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, the event brought together participants from 56 countries for what many are calling the most significant spiritual gathering in Europe since Amsterdam 2000. At the center of it all, a single cross illuminated the room—marking a return to the city where Billy Graham launched his global mission in 1966.

"The Gospel has power—if we're going to reach Europe, we're going to need an army," said Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. "An army of evangelists unafraid, unashamed, unapologetic, uncompromised."

In video remarks from the 1966 Berlin Crusade, Billy Graham himself had declared, "The city of Berlin has influenced the world in every field. What a place to shout to the world—Christ is the Savior."

That call continues to echo today. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, told CBN News nearly 1,000 churches in Germany closed their doors last year alone. Still, he challenged pastors to stand firm and move forward.

"We want to light a fire in Europe, where there's an excitement for evangelism and churches are willing to be bold and not ashamed of the Gospel," Graham said. "We've got Ukrainian churches coming, we have churches coming from Russia. These countries are facing war, but the Gospel is more powerful than any of that stuff."

Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California, reinforced the urgency of the mission. "We have a big job in front of us to reach this generation," he said.

Despite conflict back home, leaders from Ukraine and Russia stood side by side in Berlin, united in the Gospel and committed to sharing it in a divided world.

With a renewed mission and shared vision, these church leaders now return home, ready to share the Good News throughout Europe.

