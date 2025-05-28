European Congress on Evangelism Opens in Berlin with a Call for Bold Gospel Proclamation

BERLIN, Germany — The atmosphere inside the JW Marriott auditorium was electric as the opening day of the European Congress on Evangelism commenced. Set against the impressive backdrop of a 25-meter-wide stage, award-winning concert pianist Huntley Brown filled the space with a blend of classic hymns and contemporary worship songs, culminating in the powerful refrain of "Goodness of God." A single, illuminated cross dominated the stage, establishing an ambience of reverence and expectancy.

With over 1,000 pastors and Christian leaders from 55 countries and territories—from the UK to Ukraine, Spain to Sweden—this congress marks a significant moment for the Church in Europe, taking place nearly 60 years after Billy Graham's inaugural World Congress on Evangelism in 1966.

The opening session featured a moving flag ceremony, with stewards parading the flags of the 57 recognized countries of Europe, which were then placed along the upper mezzanine of the auditorium.



PHOTO: The European Congress on Evangelism (Courtesy: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

is Excellency Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, formally opened the congress, honoring the Graham family's enduring impact on global evangelism. Ahmed highlighted the transformative power of the Gospel, not only for individuals but for entire societies, and called for a renewed commitment to compassion, dignity, and spiritual renewal. Noting the decline in Western missions, he encouraged reflection and a return to foundational Christian values, emphasizing the need for genuine global partnerships and continued relevance through love in action.

Worship was led by Charity Gayle, whose scripture-rich songs kept the focus on Jesus and the power of His blood. The sense of urgency and anointing was tangible as speakers reminded attendees of the unchanging and powerful message of the Gospel—especially in a world increasingly hostile to Christian values.

The crowd listened intently as Franklin Graham, continuing his father's legacy, challenged attendees to stand firm on biblical truth. "Don't be ashamed of the Gospel. Declare it! Proclaim it! Shout it! There is Holy Spirit-filled power when we preach it," Graham urged. He called for an "army of evangelists—unafraid, unashamed, unapologetic, uncompromising—standing on the Word of God."



PHOTO: Franklin Graham at the European Congress on Evangelism (Courtesy: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Key themes from Graham's keynote address included:

The Urgency of the Gospel: The message of repentance, the cross, and resurrection is needed now more than ever with caution against diluting these core truths in response to cultural pressures.

The message of repentance, the cross, and resurrection is needed now more than ever with caution against diluting these core truths in response to cultural pressures. The State of the World and the Church: As society shifts and biblical truth is challenged, the Church is called to remain steadfast and uncompromising.

As society shifts and biblical truth is challenged, the Church is called to remain steadfast and uncompromising. Bold Proclamation: The Gospel inherently confronts sin and calls for change. Paul's example of being "unashamed" was highlighted as a model for believers today.

The Gospel inherently confronts sin and calls for change. Paul's example of being "unashamed" was highlighted as a model for believers today. The Call to Evangelize: The Great Commission remains unchanged. Every Christian is called to make disciples, whatever the cost.

The Great Commission remains unchanged. Every Christian is called to make disciples, whatever the cost. The Cost of Discipleship: Following Jesus requires sacrifice—sometimes even family, comfort, or life itself—but the eternal reward is worth it.

Following Jesus requires sacrifice—sometimes even family, comfort, or life itself—but the eternal reward is worth it. Prayer and Faithfulness: Prayer was emphasized as the foundation for effective evangelism, with testimonies of long-term faithfulness bearing fruit in unexpected ways.

Prayer was emphasized as the foundation for effective evangelism, with testimonies of long-term faithfulness bearing fruit in unexpected ways. Final Encouragement: Attendees were urged to continue preaching the full Gospel with boldness, to resist societal pressures, and to look forward to Christ's return.

As the congress continues over the next two days, the sense of unity and purpose among Europe's Christian leaders is unmistakable. With a renewed commitment to the Gospel and to one another, this gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for evangelism across the continent.