'We Are Seeing the Fires of Revival': Churches Flooded on Easter in Widespread Sign of Awakening

The Bible says in John 12:32 that if Jesus is lifted up, all men will be drawn to him. That truth has become more evident in recent years as a move of God has erupted across the country. From powerful outreaches on college campuses to spontaneous baptisms at churches on Sunday mornings, there have been reports of hundreds of people running to the altars and giving everything to Jesus.

And reports indicate Easter Sunday brought an escalation of that spiritual hunger.

Pastors across America and even in Europe are reporting that Resurrection Sunday brought huge crowds and big salvation numbers that indicate more than just the usual Easter bump – they're calling it revival.

"I'm seeing reports like this from all across America….it's more than the usual high attendance at Easter...we are seeing the fires of revival burning and are on the cusp of Spiritual Awakening. Young men in particular are experiencing a hunger for God ….it is a Jesus movement in the making," said Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church on X.

Evangelist Greg Laurie, the founding pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, shared in a post on X that thousands showed up to his Riverside campus and Orange County campus to "hear the greatest story ever told."

What a joy-filled, Heaven-blessed Easter Sunday at Harvest!

Thousands came to hear the greatest story ever told—and over 500 people made decisions to follow Christ at Riverside and OC!



Thank you to everyone who brought friends and family.

Let’s keep the momentum going—join us… pic.twitter.com/T9YmM8Yzgs — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) April 21, 2025

"What a joy-filled, Heaven-blessed Easter Sunday at Harvest," he wrote. "Thousands came to hear the greatest story ever told—and over 500 people made decisions to follow Christ at Riverside and OC!"

Andy Wood, lead pastor of Saddleback Church in California, shared on social media that more than 1,500 people made first-time decisions for Christ – a highly elevated response for a Sunday morning Gospel message.

"What a weekend," he wrote. "I'm so thankful for our staff & volunteers across all @saddlebackchurch campuses who poured it out and left it on the field… countless stories of changed lives! 335 baptisms, over 1500 people indicating first-time decisions to follow Jesus, so many moments of God's grace all over our church. @stacie_wood and I love you and we are so glad we get to serve Jesus alongside you!!"

Easter mornings are usually characterized by high church attendance, but some congregations say attendance shattered records.

Pastor David Chisolm, of the ROCK Parkersburg, shared there were more than 800 people at his church Sunday and 130 children at the kid's church.

"The best part? So many salvations. Lives were truly changed yesterday. And we're not done yet — baptisms are happening next Sunday, and I can't wait to celebrate all God is doing. Let's keep the momentum going, church. The best is yet to come," he wrote on Facebook.

Jason Howerton, the CEO of Reach Digital, shared that services throughout the weekend went beyond expectations.

"At my church tonight, there was 5K seat auditorium filled, at capacity. Then an overflow site w/1K more people at capacity. Then a 2nd overflow site at capacity. And then crowds of people outside watching on big screens. And it wasn't even the Sunday service," he recounted. "Revival vibes."

It wasn't just happening at megachurches. Other churches across the board reported amazing turnout. Christians from all backgrounds say they are experiencing signs of an awakening at their local churches.

Jeremy Carl, a former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior, said at his Presbyterian church there was an all-time attendance record.

"Signs of a religious revival in America are real," he added.

Turning Point USA personality, Jack Posobiec, said at his Catholic church people were filling the aisles.

There were other signs of revival at Central Church in Covington, Georgia.

Minister Luke Remington shared that 37 people were born again, but the outpouring didn't stop there.

"We watched a dear lady's tumor shrink without anyone laying a hand on her," he recalled. "Many healed and delivered by the BLOOD of JESUS!"

The Spirit of God is reportedly stirring from California to Texas, and Georgia, and even one Louisiana church reported 142 salvations after 11 days of ministry.



"Night after night, the altars have been filled with people responding to Jesus by Faith and Repentance. Miracles, signs, and wonders are breaking out. People are WAKING UP! The Presence of God has been so tangible—it couldn't be contained to one weekend or even one location. It had to continue," reads a post from Cultivation Church.

"For the past 11 nights, hundreds of people have gathered in hunger and pursuit of JESUS. And every night, the atmosphere has been charged with the Glory of God," it continued.

The post added, "We are now in the midst of a regional move of God—marked by salvations, deliverance, miracles, baptisms in the Holy Spirit, and an unquenchable hunger for more of Jesus. Families are being restored. Prodigals are coming home. Chains are breaking. Bodies are being healed. And the only name being lifted up is the name of JESUS."

From big megachurches to small congregations, lives are being changed.

In the small town of Falmouth, Kentucky, where the population size is about 2,000 people, more than 700 showed up for Easter service at Trinity Southern Baptist Church.

In a small town with a population of 2000 people, 700+ showed up for Easter service this morning! God is moving in a big way. @TrinitySouthern pic.twitter.com/BuwfxZXl2f — Trinity Southern Baptist Church (@TrinitySouthern) April 21, 2025

"God is moving in a big way," church leadership reported.

Social media influencer, and pastor, Kap Chatfield says he believes America is at the "cusp of revival," after dozens of decisions were made at his church Sunday.

"We've never seen attendances like what we saw this weekend," he shared. "52 baptisms on Good Friday. Thousands were in attendance all weekend. Dozens of decisions for Christ. Many, of whom, young men. It's amazing. We're on the cusp of revival."

Signs of Revival Overseas Too

And it's not just taking place here in the U.S. There has also been a shift towards God overseas.

As CBN News reported, a new study by the Bible Study has shown dramatic church growth among young adults in the United Kingdom.

Of the 13,000 people surveyed, there was a 12% increase since 2018 among 18- to 24-year-olds who report attending church at least monthly. And, over the last six years, that number among men has shot from 4% to 21%.

A video had gone viral on social media showing a huge crowd in Trafalgar Square in London watching a reenactment of Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem before Passover as told in the Gospel of Matthew.

Thousands attend Christian Good Friday celebrations in Trafalgar Square London. I don't recall seeing anything like this before. Is there a revival of faith happening in Britain?? pic.twitter.com/EQB1jXsJ6o — Patriots Of Britain(@HoodedClaw1974) April 18, 2025

And international author and speaker Lee Nallalingham said his church was so packed that there was standing room only, but pointed out that the attendance is beyond the tradition of having somewhere to go on Easter morning.

"In a country that often feels lost and broken, maybe it's no surprise people are turning back to something deeper," he said.

What took place in the U.K. over Easter Sunday is just a snapshot of what is taking place across Europe.

C3 Home Church reported more than 1,000 people attended worship, and there were "hundreds of salvations and over 60 baptisms."

"Thank you Jesus for new revival in the east of Germany," the post expressed.

In France, hundreds marched in the streets of Paris, declaring their faith in Christ.

"France is witnessing a resurgence of Christianity — a Way of the Cross procession passing by the Eiffel Tower in Paris captures this revival," wrote journalist Sanchin Jose.

According to the Catholic News Agency, in France alone, there were more than 10,000 baptisms in the Catholic church at Easter this year.

That's a 45% increase from last year, the outlet reports, with the biggest shift being seen among young adults.

"This youth-driven spiritual awakening represents a significant shift in the Church's evangelization landscape," wrote AC Wimmer for the Catholic News Agency.

John Stevens, a pastor in the English town of Market Harborough, gave further insight writing in a recent post for The Gospel Coalition that the rise in Christianity across the continent is hard to ignore.

"However, despite such cautions, and considering our experience and the reports from evangelicals more widely, there does seem to be a new move of God in the United Kingdom and a greater openness and response among young people, especially men," he wrote.

"A major factor seems to be the desire to find real hope and meaning. Secular liberalism hasn't delivered the happiness and freedom it promised, and loneliness and mental health issues are ever-increasing. Young people bear the impossible burden of defining their own identity, and young men are tired of the relentless castigating of so-called toxic masculinity," Stevens continued.

He added that all these pressures have caused "people to turn to the church for answers to their pain and frustration."

Whatever the reason, we are watching a fulfillment of the scriptures that no man can take credit for.

As it says in Acts 2:17-18, "In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams. Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy."