US Marshals Help Rescue 60 'Critically Missing' Children in 'Most Successful' Operation Ever

Nearly five dozen missing children have been rescued in Florida in an operation that one of the nation's top law enforcement agencies is calling the "most successful" in America's history.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday that 60 critically missing children were rescued by the agency's office for the Central District of Florida and its partners in the Tampa Bay area recently.

Operation Dragon Eye resulted in eight arrests, including charges of human trafficking, child endangerment, narcotics possession, and custodial interference, authorities explained in a press statement.

The task force included federal, state, and local government agencies, working in tandem with social service entities, the medical community, and non-governmental organizations as they executed a two-week operation to safely recover and locate children ages 9 to 17.

"The number is not just a statistic," said Rita Peters, special counsel to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. "It actually represents a life and a future that was given one more chance."

All the children were either reported as missing, endangered, or were victims of trafficking, according to Florida's Attorney General office.

"The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission. As your Attorney General and a father of three young kids, protecting children is my top priority," said Uthmeier. "If you victimize children, you're going to prison, end of story."

The U.S. Marshals Service outlined the operation had three components: "recover critically missing youth, provide them with essential services including appropriate placement, and to deter bad actors exploiting missing child vulnerabilities."

They defined "critically missing" children as "those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure or domestic violence."

During the operation, authorities rescued several young girls who were pregnant – one was pregnant by her trafficker, WTVT reported.

"This child was forced to use substances," said Natasha Nascimento, the founder of the non-profit Redefining Refuge, which supported the mission. She further explained that the young mom was "being sold every day."

U.S. Marshal William Berger for the Middle District of Florida noted that this operation was unique because it not only rescued the children but also provided them with physical and psychological care.

He added that the effort "signifies the most successful missing child recovery effort in the history of the United States Marshals Service."

"This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return back to the streets to be further victimized," he explained.

Nearly 20 agencies and 100 people were involved in the operation which spanned Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, according to officials.

Many of the agencies credited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration for the success of the operation. DeSantis recently allocated $4.9 million to expand emergency shelter beds and staff support for trafficking victims. Part of those funds were also allocated to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

"Under the steadfast leadership of Governor DeSantis, the Florida Department of Children and Families remains unrelenting when it comes to the protection, safety, and well-being of some of the most vulnerable Floridians – our children. DCF is proud to work alongside its federal, state, and local partners in this united mission," said Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch.

Suspects have been given bonds ranging from no bond to $250 million.

"60 kids saved. That number sends the message that Florida will never be a safe place for traffickers," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

He also told parents of missing children that the department "will never stop searching" for their children. "At FDLE, we will continue to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. And to any family still missing their child, we will never stop searching until we make sure they are brought home safely."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates.***