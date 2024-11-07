Trump Prepares for Historic Return to Oval Office, Democrats Search for a New Identity

One day after his historic win, President-elect Donald Trump is already huddling with advisors on how to tackle some of the major issues from the campaign, including inflation and the border crisis.

Trump will be the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms.

The former President and now President-elect is also projected to win the state of Arizona, which would give him a projected total of 312 electoral votes with 226 for Vice President Harris.

Trump also won almost five million more popular votes than Harris.

Harris conceded Wednesday afternoon in an address from her alma mater, Howard University, telling supporters, "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as we keep fighting."

Earlier, Harris called Trump to congratulate him. A Trump spokesman said "both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country."

President Joe Biden has invited Trump to the White House and will address the nation on the election outcome today.

Most pollsters underestimated the level of Donald Trump's support in his third straight presidential election, predicting a neck-and-neck race with Harris.

Future of the Democrat Party

Trump won 81% of evangelicals, while picking up support among Latino and Black working-class voters – evidence the GOP is broadening its base and leaving Democrats to ponder the future direction of their party.

PHOTO: Latino leaders prayed for Trump at a Latino leader roundtable on Oct. 22, 2024 in Doral, FL. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former Congressman Harold Ford, Jr. said on Fox News that, "Democrats need to take a step back. We are out of touch with where the majority of the country wants to go."

Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres posted on X: "Donald Trump has no greater friend than the far left, which has managed to alienate historic numbers of Latinos, Blacks, Asians, and Jews from the Democratic Party with absurdities like "Defund the Police" or "From the River to the Sea" or "Latinx."

— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 6, 2024

Senate and House Results

With Republicans taking control of the Senate, the House remains up for grabs. There are 22 "toss-up" seats at the heart of the fight – 10 held by Democrats and 12 held by Republicans.

DEVELOPING: Republicans Win Control of US Senate - These 4 Races Are Still Undecided - How Big Will the GOP Majority Be? https://t.co/IHldoA0tyY pic.twitter.com/GCcMQrDJMj — CBN News (@CBNNews) November 6, 2024

What About the DOJ Case Against Trump?

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Biden-Harris Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith will end the DOJ's two cases against Trump now that voters have spoken: charges related to January 6th, and the classified documents case in Florida.

