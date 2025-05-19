Trump Names CBN's Abigail Robertson to Religious Commission Advisory Board

President Donald Trump has called on CBN's Abigail Robertson to serve on an advisory board for the country's newly established Religious Liberty Commission, according to an announcement from the White House.

A CBN News reporter for over ten years, including two years as White House Correspondent, Robertson moved in 2024 to co-host Heaven Meets Earth, a CBN podcast highlighting modern-day miracles and divine encounters.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed by President Trump to serve on the advisory board for the Religious Liberty Commission," she said in a statement. "Defending the constitutional right of religious freedom is an issue too close to my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this vital mission."

Robertson is among a list of other notable advisory members, including Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Dr. Alveda King, Pastor Jack Graham, and Kristen Waggoner, president and general counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom.

As CBN News reported, the president signed the executive order earlier this month to establish a Religious Liberty Commission to "vigorously enforce the historic and robust protections for religious liberty enshrined in Federal law."

According to the executive order, the commission will "produce a comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, the impact of religious liberty on American society, current threats to domestic religious liberty, strategies to preserve and enhance religious liberty protections for future generations and programs to increase awareness of and celebrate America's peaceful religious pluralism."

The commission was designed by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick "to preserve and strengthen religious liberty" in America.

"The last administration attacked people of faith for four years," Patrick said earlier this month. "There's a saying that no one should get between a doctor and a patient. I think we would say no one should get between God and a believer. No one should get between God and those seeking Him."

White House Faith Office Senior Advisor Paula White Cain told CBN White House Correspondent Kelly Wright the freedom report will also focus on how to protect the religious liberties of people around the world.

"That comprehensive report will look at what are the threats to religious liberty, what has happened domestically to the Jewish people, Christian people, Muslim people, Sikhs, all people of faith," she explained. "Where have people truly had a violation? And I can tell you they're going to be thousands of them, not hundreds, just because of the task force that I've been sitting in on and listening to. Then, when we look at the threats, what are the solutions? What do we need to do? How do we protect and preserve religious liberty?"

The report is due on or before July 4, 2026, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of this nation, and to ensure America protects religious freedoms for the next 250 years.