Trump Defends Immigration Raids Against 'Criminals' in US, Sends 1,500 More Troops to Border

The Defense Department is sending at least 1,500 additional active-duty ground troops to the southern border in what may be only the first wave of several deployments. About 2,500 troops are already there.

In his first Live interview on Fox News, President Trump defended his aggressive response to illegal immigration.

"This was a gross miscarriage of common sense to allow people to come in," Trump told Sean Hannity, contending that a large number of them are criminals. "Prisons from all over the world have been emptied out into our country by Biden allowing it to happen."



PHOTO: Migrants walk back into Mexico after being deported from the U.S., at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, late Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Meanwhile, 22 state attorneys general have filed suit to block Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship. Congress ratified the 14th Amendment after the Civil War, which stated that all people born in the country were citizens. It was aimed at establishing full citizenship rights for Black Americans who suffered under slavery.

A new Department of Justice memo warns that state and local governments will be investigated if they fail to comply with the new Trump administration immigration policies.

Trump also warned he might cut federal funds to sanctuary cities.

His Border Czar Tom Homan said, "The President's been clear, I've been clear, that right out of the gate, we're looking for public safety threats. ICE agents are out there doing that now."

The White House has also lifted the ban on immigration arrests at churches and schools, a change from longstanding immigration enforcement policy.

At Tuesday's National Prayer Service, Bishop Mariann Budde asked Trump to have empathy for marginalized people, including undocumented immigrants.

"They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors," Budde preached. "I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President."

However, the head of the Family Research Council, Tony Perkins, a pastor, defended ICE officers entering churches.

"The church is a haven for sinners but not for criminals and rapists," Perkins told CBN News' Faith Nation program. "If these churches are being used to house murderers and rapists and other criminals who are here illegally, then I think the government has a right to go in and remove them."

On Wednesday, the House passed the final version of the Laken Riley Act, named after a Georgia nursing student who was murdered last year by a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally.

It requires the detainment of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

It was a bipartisan moment as 46 Democrats joined Republicans in passing the first bill that President Trump signs.