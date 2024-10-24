'They're Gonna Need Prayer': Megachurch Writes 11,000 Prayer Letters to Next US President

As Election Day draws near, Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, IL is on a mission to encourage the next President of the United States.

It's all part of a teaching series called "Prayers for the Next President," and includes a letter-writing campaign with congregants writing prayers in the form of letters to whoever is elected president on Nov. 5.

Author and Teaching Pastor Megan Fate Marshman is heading up the series.

"I remember when the idea was pitched," Marshman told CBN News. "We found ourselves thinking about what God's Word leads us to do, which I'll tell you where this came from, 1 Timothy chapter 2: 'I urge you then first of all that petitions, prayers, intercession, thanksgiving be made for all' – here it is – 'all people.' Not just those you agree with."

She added, "'For kings' – and it gets specific – 'and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful' – that's the external – 'and quiet' – that's the internal – 'lives in all godliness and holiness.' And so, we thought if our goal is to reach the world, and our government does that, then that should be one of the foremost places that we pray."

"The powerfulness of prayer is not just useful for us to want to see God move. I think it's also useful for what God does when we consider someone, in God's presence. Because obviously God loves that person," said Marshman.

She said that includes the next President.

"Having someone in that position, holding that type of pressure and having half the world hate you. Man, they're gonna need prayer to hold the mantle to which, here's the big surprise, God has entrusted for them to carry," Marshman explained.

She pointed to a letter from a high school student that stood out among the nearly 11,000 written so far.

"'Dear president,' the letter begins. 'You are trusted and you are loved. Not just by the American people but by God to do what is right. I can only imagine the infinite criticism & pressure, debatably pain that you will suffer through. But through it all, your power is a vessel of hope to bring unity, peace, and humility to this world. Stay humble and strong in your capacity of compassion through this journey which God has set you to embark on.' It was signed with the symbol of a heart and the words 'a High Schooler.'"

"This to me feels like proof of the Spirit moving in the life of a church who wants to have God's heart for not just that person but ultimately the world because God can use that person for the world," said Marshman.

The overall message Marshman hopes the letters send to the new president is, "The church is obeying the word of the Lord. And the church is praying. And I hope that people would see that the church is acting as the body of Christ," she said.

"I think it was beautiful because this series – there's going to be multiple opportunities for people to continue writing these prayers down. Then they're going to be gathered and sent off to the next president."

Meanwhile, Marshman said church leadership will sift through the letters to ensure they represent the heart of God.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***