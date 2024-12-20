'That's Our Mission': Operation Blessing Volunteers Pack Emergency Kits to Help Families in Need

Operation Blessing volunteers came out in full force recently to help ensure the organization is ready when disaster strikes.

More than 200 residents put emergency kits together while also getting in the holiday spirit.

The rocking sounds of Christmas filled the Chesapeake, Virginia warehouse as volunteers, many showcasing their holiday flair, filled boxes in one of Operation Blessing's biggest packing events ever.

"It's just amazing. This is the largest that we've ever seen it," said volunteer Joel Conti. "We've been doing it for, I think three years now, and it's just a blast every time we come and to be able to know that we're given someone a meal that may not otherwise get it and just be able to have that opportunity. It just fills your heart and it's just amazing to be able to pass it on," he said.

For the Conti's, helping Operation Blessing has become a Christmas family tradition.

His son, 14-year-old Jay Conti told CBN News, "It's fun. It's so good for people that really need it and being here may take time out, but it's worth it."

When asked what his favorite part of the event had been so far, he said, "Just talking to the others while you're packing boxes and making friends here."

His Mom, Danielle, agreed. "Well, we love to be able to give back and this is a great way to do it," she said.

Christmas can be a tough time for families in crisis but with this massive packing event, Operation Blessing is committed to being ready when disaster strikes.

This year, the organization responded to 19 disasters across 17 states, including Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. According to Operation Blessing's Dan Moore, replenishing emergency supplies is essential.

"We're calling this a trifecta because we're doing three different kits and the reason why this is so critical is after Hurricane Helene, we wanted to make sure our shelves were stocked and ready, be at the tip of the spear. Whether it's tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, we want to be there and be the hands and feet of Christ and these volunteers are helping us be able to do that and be ready for the next disaster," Moore said.

Moore set a goal of 1,500 kits filled with cleaning supplies, 520 emergency meal kits, and around 2,000 hygiene kits containing toiletries.

For volunteer Bee Colbert, each box she packs feels personal. "This is so close to my heart, so I can feel that I'm helping somebody. It's a blessing to be able to be here to volunteer," she said.

"When Operation Blessing arrives, hope arrives. And so that's our mission. We want to amplify that mission of bringing help and hope to a hurting world," said Moore.

