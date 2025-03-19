Supreme Court to Hear Case of Schools Trying to 'Cut the Parents Out' on LGBTQ Issues

A significant case involving parental rights and LGBTQ+ education is set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court as early as this spring and could have wide-reaching implications for religious beliefs and public education across the country.

At the heart of the case is a group of parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, challenging the school district's decision to include LGBTQ-themed storybooks in preschool and elementary classrooms. The parents, representing various faiths including Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, argue the books conflict with their religious beliefs and are seeking to opt their children out of these lessons.

The books approved by the Montgomery County Board of Education in 2022 include titles such as My Rainbow, a story about a Black transgender girl; Uncle Bobby's Wedding, a story about a young girl who learns about her uncle marrying another man; and Pride Puppy, which follows a family and their dog at a Pride Parade.

School officials insist the books are vital for promoting diversity and inclusion. In an MCPS video posted on YouTube, one staff member says, "Our curriculum reflects the rich diversity of our community just like classic fairy tales have always done, and is designed to ensure every student feels seen, supported, and valued." The district argues that the material is part of language arts education and does not provide explicit instruction on sexuality.

The controversy began when the school district initially allowed parents to opt out of the lessons but later reversed the decision, stating the books were not part of sex education. "The board just forged ahead and cut the parents out of the process completely," said William Haun of the Becket Fund.

Parents involved in the lawsuit argue that their children should not be exposed to such material.

"I'm here to tell you my 7-year-old daughter she's not ready for this," said one parent at a recent protest.

"We just wanted the accommodation to say, listen, when there are certain teachings within MCPS that contradict our religious views, and there are subsequent discussions by untrained teachers on these topics, specifically for elementary school, that we felt that was problematic," said Wael Elkoshairi, director of Family Rights for Religious Freedom.

Despite opposition, Montgomery County officials defend the curriculum, comparing the books to classic fairy tales and insist these books just happen to include LGBTQ characters. The district maintains "the materials are no more about sex education than stories like Cinderella or Snow White."

Legal experts expect that the Supreme Court's decision could have far-reaching effects. "What families in Montgomery County have faced, and what the Supreme Court may ultimately decide, will raise critical questions about when schools may infringe on parents' rights to teach their faith and direct the upbringing of their children," said David Trimble, president of the Religious Freedom Institute.

Sarah Parshall Perry of the Heritage Foundation points out, "Because curriculum and these administrative policies are set at the local level, it really does allow a lot of these school administrations to become sort of mini fiefdoms. And when they refuse, for example, the right of parents to opt out, they're really running these in a way that is essentially undemocratic at its very core."

Montgomery County is one of the few school districts nationwide that prohibits parental opt-outs on topics related to sexuality and gender, according to The Becket Fund

The case could reshape how school systems across the U.S. handle the teaching of LGBTQ+ issues and objectionable materials with potential nationwide implications for the balance between parental rights and public education.