Skyrocketing Housing Costs Fuel Soaring Homelessness Nationwide: 'I Feel Like a Dead Man'

OKLAHOMA CITY - Homelessness in the U.S. is soaring, with smaller communities like Oklahoma City experiencing spikes more than twice the national rate. The local government is working with dozens of non-profits and faith organizations to turn homelessness into housing.

A homeless man here named Timothy Gadberry told CBN News that homelessness is "scary."

He said the worst part is, "The unknown, not knowing where you're going to get your next meal. Where you're going to sleep, who's going to attack you."

Gadberry has been homeless for three years, falling through the cracks of a system that he feels left him behind.

"There's no life to go back to – I feel like a dead man walking," Gadberry said.

A staggering number of Americans, over 650,000 are homeless on any given night.

Killie Austin is one of them. "I have been so hungry, almost in tears not knowing what I was going to eat," she told us.

Homelessness is at an all-time high in the last 15 years, surging 12% in just this year. Here in Oklahoma City, they're seeing a 28-percent increase, more than twice the national average.

READ America's Housing Crisis: Skyrocketing Costs and the Search for Affordable Home Solutions

In response, the city has adopted a housing-first approach, which is successful in communities like Dallas and L.A. The Encampment Rehousing Initiative seeks to place 500 unhoused people in open apartment units within two years, with no strings attached.

"It's about a $13 million program, that's for two years," explained Erika Warren with the Key to Home Partnership. The group represents a partnership of more than 50 organizations and non-profits working to find available apartments for those in need. Catholic Charities is a major player.

"I don't tell my mom about the times where I've seen a guy run up to the apt. complex with a gun. Or I don't tell my mom about the time where I stepped on a used needle, or, you know, things like that. But that is the reality of it—right? People from all creeds, races, and walks of life experiencing homelessness together," said Rachel Goldin of Catholic Charities.

While the work comes with its dangers, Goldin is committed to changing lives one apartment at a time. She says it's a balancing act between landlords and service providers, making sure everyone's on the same page. If you live in OKC, you might live near people she's helped.

"Homeless people, or people experiencing homelessness, are just like you and me," Goldin said. "We're all two or three bad paychecks away from being in that situation."

In Oklahoma City, the cost of a one-bedroom apartment is skyrocketing, leaving many struggling to make ends meet. Nearly 75% of monthly minimum wage income goes to rent in OKC.

It's nearly impossible for low-income residents to afford stable housing. The problem isn't unique to Oklahoma, it's a growing crisis nationwide.

"Just be kind, maybe ask them if they need a hug. Somebody to maybe sit with them, talk to them for a little bit. A lot of people don't need help financially, they need someone who cares, genuinely cares," Killie Austin said.

As the Key to Home program marches forward, the goal is not only to reduce homelessness but to help restore dignity and rebuild lives. Advocates stress that success is measured when people have the support needed to stay housed, stable, and contribute to their communities.

RELATED A California-Style Crisis: 'People Are Just Free to Destroy Their Lives Out in the Open'

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***