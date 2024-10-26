Russell Brand Says People in Hollywood 'Terrified of Being Exposed' for Their Sins

Comedian and cultural commentator Russell Brand — a recent convert to Christianity — said in a newly posted video that many in Hollywood are “terrified of being exposed” for their sins.

The 49-year-old celebrity made the declaration in a video shared to X.

This is why Christianity is the spiritual path for me. pic.twitter.com/puHzUsXUl6 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 20, 2024

Opening up his Bible to 1 Timothy 1:15-16, Brand explained why Christianity appealed to him.

In the passage, the Apostle Paul wrote (ESV):

The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost. But I received mercy for this reason, that in me, as the foremost, Jesus Christ might display his perfect patience as an example to those who were to believe in him for eternal life.

“People are terrified of being exposed,” the actor said. “Look at the stuff that’s going on in Hollywood at the moment. There’s all of this darkness that’s gonna be revealed.”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

He continued, “Well, those of us that publicly are known to have sinned, are known to have lived a life away from Him, lived a life looking for the stimulants that the world offers you, lures you with. … Those of us who live with open transparency can authentically accept that we are flawed and fallen and that is the way that we will know Christ, through our brokenness.”

Brand went on to say one of the benefits of his newfound faith in Christ is that he no longer has to hide any of his past mistakes because he has been redeemed by the Gospel message.

“You don’t have to be pretending to be something that you’re not,” he said. “You don’t have to be concealing anything about yourself, because what you are is beautiful. I wish I could’ve known that when I was small. I’m so glad I know it now and I hope you know it as well. Paul, what an example.”

Brand was baptized in May of this year with the help of TV personality Bear Grylls. Then, in September, the British-born comedian drew headlines — and some criticism — when he baptized one of his friends while both were in their underwear. Brand later acknowledged that, in retrospect, it was a bit immodest. He did, though, say it was impromptu and he didn’t come prepared to get into the water.

Also last month, Brand appeared on a podcast tour with political commentator Tucker Carlson. Brand — at the request of Carlson — closed out the event with a prayer against “dark and demonic forces.”

“I pray in Your name that the forthcoming election be an opportunity for unity, for America and for Americans, for forgiveness and for grace; that the dark and demonic forces that appear to operate at the level of the state — the deep state and the corporate and global world — experience Your light, Lord,” he prayed.

Brand’s latest comments about sin in Hollywood come amid escalating reports about rapper and entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing a lengthy list of hefty charges all related to sex trafficking and racketeering.