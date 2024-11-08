Ronald Reagan's Son Michael Says America Needs His Dad's Help Once Again with These 3 Principles

The son of former President Ronald Reagan says three key principles that his father exemplified while in the White House would greatly benefit politicians today.

Columnist and author Michael Reagan often travels around the globe discussing his father's legacy.

He recently told Crosswalk.com that today's political climate is very divisive, but people can benefit from choosing the live the way his father did.

He pointed to the new movie "Reagan" to show how his father, a Republican, had a genuine friendship with House Speaker Tip O'Neill, a Democrat.

"And here are two people who disagree with each other politically," he explained. "(There is a) great moment when my dad says, 'You know, we're friends after five o'clock.'"

Reagan pointed out that it was important to have that element in the film because it is not seen enough in today's political world.

In one true-to-life depiction in the film, O'Neill could be seen sitting at Reagan's bedside in the hospital after he survived an assassination attempt.

"Tip O'Neill is sitting there in a chair with his rosary, praying for and with my father," Reagan said. "You say, 'Would that happen in today's day and age?' And unfortunately, I think not, and that's what's really sad, that we don't do these things, that we don't find ways to reach out to each other. We find ways to walk away from each other. And that's what's really sad."

Reagan says taking personal responsibility is another simple principle that would benefit today's political culture.

"What happens is we get in trouble for hiding, not being forthright (in today's world). And Iran Contra, which was depicted in the movie, ended when my dad took responsibility for Iran Contra," Michael Reagan said. "It was done. We don't do that. …That's another great lesson to learn. Take responsibility for your actions."

Lastly, Reagan's policy of standing by his deeply held convictions serves as a good model for political leaders. He references his father's pro-life stance and the book he famously wrote called, "Abortion and the Conscience of the Nation."

"Know what you believe and know why you believe it," Michael Reagan said. "So many people today believe it because a poll or a study said to believe this. And my dad believed it because he actually believed it. The books in his library, he actually read the books in his library ... Stand strong for your beliefs and know who you are and what you are. And I think that's so very important."

