Pro-Trans Researcher Hides Data Showing Puberty Blockers Don't Work

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are pledging to investigate charges that a study focusing on transgender minors funded by the National Institutes of Health is being withheld.

The New York Times reports the study showed no improvement to the mental health of children who received puberty blockers, and that the lead researcher, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who runs the country's largest youth gender clinic at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, apparently hid those results from the public for many years and still hasn't published the results, despite the taxpayer-funded study beginning nine years ago.

"I do not want our work to be weaponized," she admitted, pointing to the possibility of her study being used to convince more states to ban youth transgender procedures, adding to the 24 that have already done so.

Meanwhile, there's new data on transgender procedures on minors. Beth Serio, RN, External Relations Manager with Do No Harm, which focuses on keeping identity politics out of health care, told CBN News the data shows transgender medical interventions on minors from 2019 to 2023 proved to be both widespread and lucrative.

"I think that the motive to simply make money is very much a driving force here," she said.

Doctors and hospitals have taken in some $120 million through prescribed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones plus surgical procedures to remove gender-specific body parts, on 14,000 children. The real numbers are likely much higher, she said, since patients paying out of pocket and some major health care centers don't report this information.

"Let's face the facts," she said. "If morals and medical ethics are no object to you as a clinician, then the trans industry really offers a pretty great business model."

The current trajectory has the childhood transgender industry raking in billions, in part because from a profit perspective, these children are a gift that keeps on giving.

"They come back for prescriptions across their lifetime," Serio said. "It can't be done in just one visit."

Dr. Eithan Haim, an outspoken critic of child transgender procedures, says too many doctors perform them despite the lack of evidence that they work.

"What is happening to these kids is not medicine," he said. "These doctors believe they can become gods and create something new. It's not a doctor's job to harm people even if the person wants it."

Likewise, regretful patients, like Chloe Cole, who had her breasts removed at age 15 while trying to become a boy, are sounding the alarm.

"We need to stop telling 12-year-olds that they were born wrong, that they are right to reject their own bodies and feel uncomfortable in their own skin," she said during a Congressional hearing. "My childhood was ruined along with thousands of de-transitioners that I know through our national networks. This needs to stop."

So while youth transgender procedures remain widespread and lucrative, the lack of evidence they work, combined with some doctor and patient warnings, could lead to more states banning the practice

