Pro-Life States Offer Resources for Women Facing Unplanned Pregnancies

Twenty-three states currently prohibit abortion after 12 weeks or ban the procedure altogether. In many of these pro-life states, legislators and citizens are stepping up to support women with unplanned pregnancies.

Kristina Mutter, a mother from Arkansas, shared her experience of feeling isolated and afraid when she discovered she was pregnant.

"I thought, 'Oh no, what am I going to do? I'm scared. What are people going to think? How am I going to continue to work?'" she said.

Ultimately, Kristina chose to have her baby after receiving support at the Open Arms Pregnancy Center in Huntsville, Arkansas. The center provided her with the resources she needed to feel secure in her decision.

Nancy Dean, a representative from Open Arms, explained the center's mission.

"When you think of a new baby, you think, 'I don't have enough.' But really, God says, that's an increase. You're increasing your family, you're increasing a person. So you're going to have more than enough," Dean said.

The pregnancy center supports expectant mothers by offering free birth kits, baby clothes, and parenting classes.

"Last year, with the grant, I think we gave $1,500 in resources to different families and 30 birth kits to new moms who didn't have anything," Dean added.

A large portion of funding for these services came from a $50,000 state grant.

Charisse Dean, a government liaison with the Arkansas Family Council, was instrumental in securing this funding.

"We are not just an anti-abortion state; we are a pro-life state," Dean said. "We thought, what is their biggest need? Their need is funding. So we went to the governor."

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed this commitment.

"Arkansas is one of the most pro-life states in the country, and we want to keep it that way. But that also means we need to help a lot of the new moms who are going through this process," Sanders stated.

This year, Arkansas awarded $2 million in state grants to pregnancy centers, maternity homes, foster care, and adoption services, with the potential for more funding in 2025.

"I think investing in programs like that allows us to not just say we are pro-life but to really invest in helping protect and show the value we place on it," Sanders said.

Support in Other States

Arkansas isn't alone in assisting women in need. Louisiana and Arizona offer tax credits for adoption services, while Texas has taken a different approach. The state awarded $2 million to the "Brave Love" campaign, a project by Modern Adoption Plans that produces video testimonies encouraging women to choose adoption over abortion.

Melany Wolfe of Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach described the program's impact.

"We make sure we show that video, then we have an open session to talk about things like stigmas with adoption or biases that come with it. It's really helpful to have that tool in our toolbox," Wolfe said.

The state found that 78% of women aged 16 to 20 were more likely to consider adoption after watching the videos.

Education Initiatives

Education on adoption is now part of the mandatory health curriculum in high schools in Arkansas, Louisiana, and West Virginia.

Kelsey Pritchard of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America emphasized the importance of educating young people.

"If you live in a great state with a great pro-life law, there is still all this marketing and messaging about abortion drugs being an 'easy, quick fix' with the abortion pill, when it's anything but that," Pritchard said. "We should, with just as much vigor and funding, put adoption messages forward and reach people of all ages."

Medical Care Education

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's primary legislative focus is a program called "Med Ed," which aims to educate doctors and the public on emergency medical care for pregnant women.

"Unfortunately, there has been this huge talking point among Democrats and the abortion lobby that if you live in a pro-life state and you're pregnant, your life is in danger because you're not going to be able to get miscarriage care," Pritchard explained. "These laws provide education and clarity, and they've stopped that misinformation."

Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Another innovative effort to protect infants is the "Safe Haven Baby Boxes." These secure, anonymous drop-off points help prevent infant abandonment.

Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Box, celebrated the impact of the program.

"I think when a baby is placed, we should all be celebrating the fact that this mother made a good choice, and that this baby's life is going to go on," Kelsey said.

Since the first box was installed at an Indiana fire station in 2016, nearly 300 boxes have been placed in 21 states. This year, 15 more states introduced legislation related to baby boxes.

"In the states that have baby boxes — with the exception of Texas, which launched a year ago — we are seeing abandonment rates drop across the country," Kelsey added.

A Lifeline for Mothers

Kristina Mutter reflected on the support she received from Open Arms Pregnancy Center.

"I don't think I would be in the place I am if I hadn't found the center and received the support," she said.

Charisse Dean highlighted the importance of providing options during vulnerable moments.

"Having those options available to women in that vulnerable moment is what helps women decide to choose life," she said.

Though pro-life states remain in the minority, each baby saved reflects the impact of supporting mothers in crisis.