New Orleans police and federal agents investigate a suspected terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

'Premeditated Evil Act': ISIS Terrorist in New Orleans Acted Alone, but FBI Has a Warning

The FBI has determined that the recent car-ramming attack in New Orleans was an act of terrorism, and the perpetrator was affiliated with ISIS. Meanwhile, additional information has emerged regarding the Tesla truck bombing outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

In the early hours of the New Orleans investigation, the FBI said the New Year's attack there was not terrorism. Now, it's issuing a strong statement on Shamsud-din Jabbar's motive, announcing he intentionally killed and injured as many people as he could because of his ties to ISIS.

"First and foremost, let me be very clear about this point. This was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act," said FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia.

Now, after viewing hundreds of surveillance videos and conducting interviews, the FBI determined Jabbar acted alone. Still, the FBI is alerting law enforcement across the nation to be on guard. It's warning of potential copycats who might try to carry out attacks similar to the New Year's Day rampage.

It's still unclear how Jabbar was radicalized. He posted five videos on his Facebook account moments before the attack, claiming his support for ISIS.

"In the first video, Jabbar explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the 'war between the believers and the disbelievers'," explained Raia. "Additionally, he stated that he joined ISIS before this summer. He also provided a will and testament."

According to the FBI, Jabbar had experienced several divorces and was tens of thousands of dollars in debt. He rented a truck on December 30th and drove the vehicle from Houston to New Orleans on the 31st.

He killed 14 people and wounded dozens in the worst mass terror attack on U.S. soil in years.

The dead included a young mother, a would-be nurse, and a football star.

Friends and family members are mourning the victims. People like the father of two, 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, who was visiting Bourbon Street with his cousin. "You just think that this young guy, a great dad, sense of humor, funny, hard-working, loved his family you know his sisters, his brothers, his cousins, love everybody, and to go out and have fun and you are murdered for no reason by someone you don't know," said Shirell Jackson.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nicole Perez was a single mom, working hard and raising her three-year-old son. "She was being a mother and a father and she was doing a really good job," explained co-worker Kimberly Usher-Fall.

Eighteen-year-old Nakyra Dedeaux was days away from starting nursing school. Her mother says she warned Nakyra to stay away from Bourbon Street. "I said, well make sure you don't go to New Orleans like you snuck last time," said Nakyra's mother Melissa Dedeaux.

Las Vegas Truck Bomber Died of Gunshot to the Head

And in Las Vegas, authorities there have identified the man who blew up a Tesla truck in front of the Trump Hotel as Mathew Livelsberger, an active duty, highly decorated U.S. Army Green Beret.

The truck was loaded with two semi-automatic weapons, camp fuel, and fireworks mortars.

Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just before the explosion. Reportedly he had moved out of his house due to marital problems.

Although both Livelsberger and Jabbar served at Ft. Bragg and in Afghanistan, the FBI found no connection between the two.

