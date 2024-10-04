Pack Mules Take Insulin to Trapped Helene Victims, Operation Blessing Serving Hundreds of Hot Meals 

The death toll from Hurricane Helene is still rising in the Southeast. Now, it is well above 200. And the damages from the storm's destruction could go as high as $160 billion.

Search and rescue operations are still underway but many people in hard-to-reach areas remain in desperate need of help.

In North Carolina, with floodwaters receding, the extent of the devastation is becoming more apparent. Mud and debris are everywhere. Crews work tirelessly to clean up the mess and restore electricity.

The search for the missing and the dead in Buncombe County, North Carolina continues and National Guard troops are now on the ground in Asheville.

Still, many residents say they have received little help from the federal government. In the absence of government assistance, many of the hurricane victims must rely on help from private citizens.

Volunteers on pack mules took insulin to mountain families in Swannanoa, and CBN's Operation Blessing is on the scene, serving up hundreds of hot meals daily, distributing water, solar-powered lanterns for people without electricity, and delivering help to unreached people in Swannanoa and hard-hit neighborhoods, including a trailer park where a hurricane victim named Sadie expressed gratitude that someone came to help.

*** CLICK HERE to Help the Victims of Hurricane Helene

"You are the first, Operation Blessing, and it means everything to me. It's so much compassion you're having for people like two old ladies," she said.

Another resident, Donterious Walker, was thankful for the hot meals delivered to him.

He was hungry because he didn't have cash to buy food.

"All the systems are shut down, you can't get to the banks to get cash out, so you're just struggling out here," he said.

Finding help from an Operation Blessing team at the Home Depot in Asheville, Jordan Ledford explained what no electricity and running water has meant for him.

"You can't use the bathroom with no water. I'm walking down to a creek and carrying water up my hill to flush the toilet every day," he explained. "You know you got to stay in your car and charge your phone."

Two men drove up from Florida to volunteer to help Operation Blessing; and another OB volunteer, Sennae Simpson explained why she showed up to volunteer her time. "I really want to spread Jesus to those in our city and just to show what his love feels like in this hard time."

And little Tatiann Moore said she was thankful for people like Operation Blessing who came to help her family in their time of need.

"A hurricane comes and it destroyed our house...God loves people when they help and love people."

If you would like to support Operation Blessing as it helps those hit hard by Hurricane Helene, you can call CBN at 1-800-700-7000 or click HERE to visit Operation Blessing's website.

Pastor Caleb shared, “Once we saw the devastation of Hurricane Helene, I mean, it was unprecedented. We’ve never seen anything like this before, even after Hurricane Idalia last year.” To volunteer in Valdosta, GA, please visit https://t.co/sJQMAGLrrP for more information! pic.twitter.com/KRgFyy0eIy — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) October 4, 2024

