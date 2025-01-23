Operation Blessing Prays with L.A. Firefighters Pushed Beyond Limits: 'I Felt Like We Were at War'

ALTADENA, CA – Firefighters here in Altadena are still working to fully contain the Eaton Fire which has destroyed more than 9,000 structures. It's hard to drive anywhere in this area without seeing destruction – homes, businesses, a Jewish Community Center – all gone.

"It's like a blow torch coming through the city of Altadena," said Capt. Pat Richardson of Fire Station 11, one of the first teams responding to the Eaton Fire.

Across the street from some burned-out townhomes is Fire Station 11. Capt. Richardson reflected on the immense toll the fire took on him and his team.

"The amount of smoke inhalation that I took in those three days was probably the equivalent of a 30-year career," Capt. Richardson said.

Also on the front lines were firefighters from Station 66, just up the road. Capt. Ryan Watson described the intensity of the fire.

"We had horizontal flames. One flame is lighting the house next to it," the Fire Station 66 captain explained.

To say that these firefighters were pushed to the limit is putting it lightly. What these brave men and women have battled physically, mentally, and emotionally is even hard for a veteran like Capt. Richardson to put into words.

"I felt like we were at war," he said, his voice breaking. "And, you know, exhaustion is something we deal with. We have to. It's part of the job, and we get through that just fine. But when you go two, three nights without sleeping, it kind of starts to catch up."

Showing them gratitude was Operation Blessing's first order of business on this day. They delivered care kits, including everything from sunscreen to wipes to hydration shots.

"We had a chance to pray with the firefighters as well. Everybody got together in a big circle and just prayed over them next to their fire truck, and it was a special moment," said Hayley Henson of Operation Blessing.

During the prayer, NFL wide receiver Andre Baccellia of the Arizona Cardinals joined in.

"I just think it's always important to give back," Baccellia said. "And, you know, in times of adversity and hurt, that's the most important time to give back."

These much-needed supplies are just one more way Operation Blessing joins the rest of the community in saying 'thank you' to these first responders.

Capt. Richardson shared an emotional moment from his experience. "I've got people that have lost their homes that are coming up and thanking us with tears. And they're homeless. And they're thanking us. I'm still processing that," he said, his voice filled with awe and disbelief.

The stench of smoke still permeates so many areas of southern #California. Your compassion is there to provide help for those who need it most—sharing God's love and hope in the midst of uncertainty and devastation. https://t.co/TulmOMeRxD#OBI # #DisasterRelief #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/cvGBI1bq6A — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) January 17, 2025

