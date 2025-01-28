Operation Blessing Meeting Needs for L.A. Fire Survivors, Firefighters, Even the National Guard

LOS ANGELES - Just days after the fires broke out around Los Angeles, Operation Blessing arrived on the scene to begin meeting the need.

Hayley Henson of Operation Blessing said, "There are so many people displaced during these fires. It's widespread and people of all different backgrounds are facing this together, and they don't really know what's ahead of them. And so we want to make sure they at least have their day-to-day essentials."

That means gathering vital supplies to help the tens of thousands of fire victims.

"We try to think outside the box of things that other people aren't being able to provide. And we try to meet them right where they're at," said Steffany Horton of Operation Blessing.

Operation Blessing partnered with the L.A. Dream Center and Cathedral Church in fire-ravaged Altadena to deliver water, hygiene kits, and other essentials.

Fire victim Jada Tarvin reflected, "Obviously, things have been affected. Some people's lives have been gone, their childhood, their memories, their livelihood."

At Home Depot, teams put together additional disaster relief kits.

"Things like gloves, cleaning supplies, N95 masks. So as people get back into their homes or even if they're out of their homes, you know, this gives them a little hand. So a little detergent, if they have to do, you know, laundry, some dish soap – just items to help them on their everyday," said John Cruz of Home Depot.

Five hundred relief kits will be going to fire victims. For Operation Blessing, the buckets the items are packed in represent a vital pathway to ministry.

"We try to listen and give them prayer and just try to love on them and try to get their experience out as well," said Horton.

After learning first responders were also in need, Operation Blessing bought sleeping bags for Station 66, which had run out of space to comfortably accommodate out-of-state firefighters.

"We just heard of a new one with the National Guard. I guess we've heard that they're sleeping on the beach, helping fight these fires, helping, you know, take care of the damage. And so we happen to have sleeping bags and tents that have been given to us from Operation Blessing," said Pastor Jeremy Johnson of Fearless L.A. Church.

Fearless L.A., another partner, turned their sanctuary into a donation center to help fire victims.

Henson remarked, "This is impacting – it's widespread. It's impacting people of all different socioeconomic backgrounds. And yeah, it's really heartbreaking."

From churches to volunteers to businesses, it's a collaborative effort to meet needs and, ultimately, reach hearts.

"You actually get to encompass them in a way and show them the love of Jesus by just putting your arms around them or praying for them," said Horton.

